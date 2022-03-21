5 best fireplace designs in Minecraft

Nothing quite completes a Minecraft player's home like a cozy fireplace, and these creations come in many different shapes and styles.

When building a fireplace in Minecraft, players will want to determine a balance between an elaborate build and a productive one. If a fireplace feels out of place or too complex for its surroundings, it likely won't fit well, and will require the player to reconstruct the fireplace.

If players strike the right middle ground between complexity and ease of use, they'll have a fireplace that's worth keeping in their home or shelter for the foreseeable future. A few designs can be found below that can raise the bar for players' fireplaces.

Top 5 fireplace designs that blend utility and simplicity in Minecraft

5) Fireplace Design by Larry-Olsen

This design integrates wood and brick blocks without being too large (Image via u/larry-olsen/Reddit)

A Minecraft: Pocket Edition build created by Redditor Larry-Olsen, this creation incorporates very accessible blocks and has a short build time. Utilizing a frame of spruce stairs and fencing, players can create the frame in a few short moments.

Then, within the frame, players should implement a small brick housing for the actual flames themselves to avoid setting the spruce plank blocks on fire. Once the brick housing has successfully been constructed, all that's required is to place campfires within the housing. When done correctly, this build is quaint and doesn't take long to construct.

4) Modern Fireplace by MinecraftFurniture

This build is perfect for Minecraft mansions (Image via MinecraftFurniture/Reddit)

For a more contemporary look, Minecraft players may want to consider a modern fireplace build. Since many modern mansions utilize either very bright or very dark blocks, one can follow suit with a fireplace.

For example, using white concrete or iron blocks can make for a much more modern fireplace. This should also prevent any accidental fire issues, as concrete and iron are both resistant to fire. Furthermore, if players prefer a sleek, dark block-based approach, then polished blackstone may be an excellent fit for a mansion fireplace.

3) Fireplace Design by Ohnocrumbs

This fireplace build is less about the chimney and more about its decorations (Image via u/Ohnocrumbs/Reddit)

This particular build courtesy of Minecraft Redditor Ohnocrumbs possesses quite a bit of complexity despite the fireplace itself being quite simple. The fireplace and its accompanying chimney is formed from stone bricks and iron bars, but its surroundings are made of many different blocks.

For the most part, the outside frame of the fireplace is comprised of spruce stairs and slabs, as well as spruce trapdoors. Additionally, the builder has placed bookshelf blocks behind the chimney and even a small aquarium complete with seagrass to the right of it. Faux drawers complete the set, making this build incredibly well-decorated despite not requiring much in the way of materials.

2) Togglable Fireplace by MrCrayFish

A fireplace build that can be activated or deactivated at a player's pleasure (Image via MrCrayFish/Grabcraft)

Though this Minecraft build has a simple chimney made of cobblestone and stone bricks, the real draw is its redstone functionality. By placing dispensers in front of a small row of netherrack, it is possible for players to insert flint & steel into the dispensers.

Once that is done, players can utilize redstone to connect the dispensers to the source of a redstone signal. Once the dispensers receive these signals, they will start a fire over the netherrack blocks. If players remove the signal (often with the flip of a lever or the press of a button), they extinguish the flames. This build allows players to decide when their fireplace is active.

1) Simple Fireplace Design 3 by Redranger

This design is a near-perfect mix of ease of construction and visual appeal (Image via Redranger/Grabcraft)

It's easy to build, it looks great, and it can fit a wide variety of different homes and shelters. With cobblestone walls, some stone bricks, and some oak trapdoors, players can construct an excellent Minecraft fireplace.

Granted, placing a player skull on the fireplace isn't always possible depending on what game mode players are currently in (and whether or not they have cheats enabled). But that doesn't mean other decorations can't do the job. That's one of the best things about this particular build; its customization options are exceptional.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan