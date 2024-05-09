The Pokemon series is usually known for RPG games, but the success of its spin-offs has shown that it has the staying power to exist in other genres. With that being said, given the popularity of various management simulator games, would it be possible that a Pocket Monster game could thrive as a management sim game? Most signs seem to indicate that it could.

If The Pokemon Company did indeed have plans for envisioning a future game in the management sim genre, there would be many angles from which it could approach the idea.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how a future Pocket Monster game could be created as a management simulator.

Five ways Pokemon could be reimagined as a management sim

1) A game about Pokemon breeding

Raising Pocket Monsters is a lucrative business, one players could take part in (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In most core series Pokemon games, trainers can leave their creatures with a daycare or breeder, where they'll gain experience levels and produce eggs before eventually being picked back up. However, the prevalence of breeding and daycares in the main series may present an opportunity for a breeding-centric game where players assume the role of the head of a daycare or ranch.

From there, they must keep Pocket Monsters happy/healthy and train them up, collecting eggs from pairs every so often, with the ultimate goal of providing maximum satisfaction for a critter's trainer when they return for it.

2) A Team Rocket simulator

Would Game Freak be willing to take a sinister turn with a simulation game? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it might be considered a bit too dark for a Pokemon spin-off, there is a lot of untapped potential in a criminal-style sim centered around Team Rocket. Players could assume the role of Giovanni or their very own member of the criminal organization, sending out underlings to perform dastardly acts and kidnap Pocket Monsters while the heroes of the series attempt to thwart them.

While it's unlikely that Game Freak would be keen on a game that glorifies the most visible villains in the Pocket Monster universe, the possibilities could be endless. If Romhacks have pulled off something similar, there's certainly an opportunity to be made for an official game.

3) Silph/Devon Co. simulator

This idea could draw in older fans, though it may be tougher to pick up for young players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While this angle might be a tough sell for younger fans, there's quite a bit of potential in a management sim centered around one of the many corporations in the Pokemon universe, including Silph Co. or the Devon Corporation. In this context, players would take on the role of a CEO or designer tasked with coming up with new Pocket Monster products to sell to trainers and everyday people.

An idea like this would likely be a difficult one to pitch since it might not rely on critters to the degree that other reimaginings might (though they could be dispatched on deliveries or to collect resources perhaps). However, it might be an interesting business-oriented take on the Pocket Monster world in a similar vein to a Tycoon-styled game.

4) A Professor simulator

A game where players take on the role of a professor just might work (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Could a game where players play as a Pokemon Professor work? Perhaps if it was done well, though Game Freak would likely have to be very meticulous to ensure the gameplay remains engaging. With this angle, players could step into the shoes of a professor, conducting research on new and existing Pocket Monsters while sending trainers into the field to complete Pokedex entries across the world.

Each time a trainer gets their Pokedex checked, they could use the data as a professor to make new discoveries or advancements of some sort or even improve their research lab. The goal might be to complete the National Pokedex and research every aspect of every Pocket Monster, though Game Freak would have its work cut out to ensure replayability and avoid the game being too long.

5) A farming sim with Pocket Monsters

A proper farming sim would likely be a huge hit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's no secret that farming sims have carved out a lucrative and comfortable niche in gaming over the past few decades, and it's surprising that Game Freak hasn't followed suit with a spin-off at the very least. We've received games and gimmick applications that utilize gardening and berry farming to a degree, but they've rarely been the main focus of an entire Pocket Monster title.

Maybe it's time a future game should go all-in on a farming simulator alongside Pocket Monsters. The market and the fanbase certainly seem to be welcoming to the concept, so what is Game Freak waiting for?

Regardless of whether players are farming berries, apricorns, both, or other new in-universe crops, a farming sim would almost guarantee a hit game as well as it was well-executed.