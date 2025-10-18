  • home icon
A player has found an Australia-shaped Minecraft seed 

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 18, 2025 17:16 GMT
A Minecraft player found an island shaped like Australia (Image via Reddit/mymidnite/Mojang Studios)
The blocky world of Minecraft is procedurally-generated and while there is a form in the structures, most of the locations are spawned randomly. However, with using a specific code called “seeds,” players can generate specific worlds discovered by other explorers. This is why “seed hunting” is a popular activity in the game’s community where players try to find the most unique locations in the blocky world.

A Minecraft player, u/mymidnite, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing how they came across an island that looked like the continent of Australia. The user also added an image of the island and it actually looked very much like the continent down under.

Apart from the shape being the highlight, there were some interesting areas in the island such as a ravine, a lava pool, and a small beach. This place has the potential to become a great survival island base. The seed of this area is:

  • Seed: 397581634797626041
  • Version: Java version 1.21.10

u/Careless-Pop4893 jokingly commented that this would be the perfect place to build a spider farm, pointing to the high number of dangerous spider species found in the continent of Australia. u/25Violet added to the joke that the good thing is that spiders in Minecraft are the same as humans, just like in Australia.

u/CATDesign said that while the island is in the shape of Australia, there are some key areas such as the Great Victoria Desert that are missing. However, the user mentioned that things can be added by terraforming the island to make it more realistic.

Redditors react to the island find in the game (Image via Reddit)
u/Few-Estate9819 continued the trend of spiders by saying that the Australian spiders show up on this island at night. u/Positive-Pormotion36 added that they live in Tasmania and the black spiders are always out in the open.

u/Edubbs2008 said that all this place needs now is some kangaroos, deadly insects, and some blue-ringed octopuses to make it accurately resemble Australia. u/ExodusElectrifie said that the island is missing Tasmania but still it is the closest thing resembling the continent.

Finding unique locations in Minecraft

A player finds a unique mountain in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/Forward_Raccoon_5071/Mojang Studios)
The community of Minecraft has many posts sharing different seeds of unique locations in the blocky world. Recently, a player found an interesting place that had a massive hollow mountain with cherry blossom trees on the outside. Other explorers have come across unique cliffs, beautiful cave systems, and much more.

Some players use the help of third-party tools to locate structures that are quite rare. For example, looking for the largest possible mushroom island in Minecraft is a popular activity with some players coming across islands that are millions of blocks wide.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Pranay Mishra
