A player has found an Australia-shaped Minecraft seed 

The blocky world of Minecraft is procedurally-generated and while there is a form in the structures, most of the locations are spawned randomly. However, with using a specific code called “seeds,” players can generate specific worlds discovered by other explorers. This is why “seed hunting” is a popular activity in the game’s community where players try to find the most unique locations in the blocky world.A Minecraft player, u/mymidnite, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing how they came across an island that looked like the continent of Australia. The user also added an image of the island and it actually looked very much like the continent down under.Apart from the shape being the highlight, there were some interesting areas in the island such as a ravine, a lava pool, and a small beach. This place has the potential to become a great survival island base. The seed of this area is:Seed: 397581634797626041Version: Java version 1.21.10Spawn on Australia (java v1.21.10) byu/nymidnite inminecraftseedsu/Careless-Pop4893 jokingly commented that this would be the perfect place to build a spider farm, pointing to the high number of dangerous spider species found in the continent of Australia. u/25Violet added to the joke that the good thing is that spiders in Minecraft are the same as humans, just like in Australia.u/CATDesign said that while the island is in the shape of Australia, there are some key areas such as the Great Victoria Desert that are missing. However, the user mentioned that things can be added by terraforming the island to make it more realistic.Redditors react to the island find in the game (Image via Reddit)u/Few-Estate9819 continued the trend of spiders by saying that the Australian spiders show up on this island at night. u/Positive-Pormotion36 added that they live in Tasmania and the black spiders are always out in the open.u/Edubbs2008 said that all this place needs now is some kangaroos, deadly insects, and some blue-ringed octopuses to make it accurately resemble Australia. u/ExodusElectrifie said that the island is missing Tasmania but still it is the closest thing resembling the continent.Finding unique locations in Minecraft A player finds a unique mountain in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/Forward_Raccoon_5071/Mojang Studios)The community of Minecraft has many posts sharing different seeds of unique locations in the blocky world. Recently, a player found an interesting place that had a massive hollow mountain with cherry blossom trees on the outside. Other explorers have come across unique cliffs, beautiful cave systems, and much more.Some players use the help of third-party tools to locate structures that are quite rare. For example, looking for the largest possible mushroom island in Minecraft is a popular activity with some players coming across islands that are millions of blocks wide.