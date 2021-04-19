How to create an automatic cobblestone farm in Minecraft

Automatic cobblestone farms in Minecraft typically work by utilizing the principle that when lava comes into contact with water, the lava is automatically turned into a block of cobblestone.
This simple principle can be utilized in such a way to design a basic contraption that allows players to farm an infinite amount of cobblestone with ease.
These cobblestone generators prove to be of integral importance in some niche situations, including within the popular skyblock server game mode, where both resources and physical space are highly limited.
Making an automatic cobblestone farm in Minecraft
Resources required to make a Minecraft automatic cobblestone farm
Making an automatic cobblestone generator in Minecraft is relatively cheap, with all of the items being quite easily obtainable.
Specifically, those who wish to build a cobblestone generator will need to first make sure they have access to the following materials/items:
- 1x Water Bucket (or ice block)
- 1x Lava Bucket
- 1x Pickaxe
How to build an automatic cobblestone generator in Minecraft
Step 1: The first step to making the most simple kind of automatic cobblestone generator is digging a trench in the exact style as the image below.
Step 2: After doing that, players must add water to one side of the trench by using a water bucket.
Note: An ice block can also be used. In this case, the ice block must be placed on one side of the trench and broken by hand, spawning water as a result.
Step 3: On the extreme opposite side of the trench that has been dug, players must deposit a bucket of lava, as seen in the image below.
Step 4: If everything has been done correctly, players should notice that a block of cobblestone forms as soon as the flowing lava and water make contact.
This block of cobblestone can now be mined by the player, and it should regenerate every single time, proving for a truly infinite and automatically generating source of cobblestone.
