How to create an automatic cobblestone farm in Minecraft

Automatic cobblestone farms in Minecraft typically work by utilizing the principle that when lava comes into contact with water, the lava is automatically turned into a block of cobblestone.

This simple principle can be utilized in such a way to design a basic contraption that allows players to farm an infinite amount of cobblestone with ease.

These cobblestone generators prove to be of integral importance in some niche situations, including within the popular skyblock server game mode, where both resources and physical space are highly limited.

Making an automatic cobblestone farm in Minecraft

Resources required to make a Minecraft automatic cobblestone farm

Making an automatic cobblestone generator in Minecraft is relatively cheap, with all of the items being quite easily obtainable.

Specifically, those who wish to build a cobblestone generator will need to first make sure they have access to the following materials/items:

1x Water Bucket (or ice block)

1x Lava Bucket

1x Pickaxe

How to build an automatic cobblestone generator in Minecraft

Step 1: The first step to making the most simple kind of automatic cobblestone generator is digging a trench in the exact style as the image below.

Players must dig a similar trench to build a cobblestone generator

Step 2: After doing that, players must add water to one side of the trench by using a water bucket.

Note: An ice block can also be used. In this case, the ice block must be placed on one side of the trench and broken by hand, spawning water as a result.

Water must be placed on one side of the newly dug trench

Step 3: On the extreme opposite side of the trench that has been dug, players must deposit a bucket of lava, as seen in the image below.

The final step is to pour lava on the other side of the trench

Step 4: If everything has been done correctly, players should notice that a block of cobblestone forms as soon as the flowing lava and water make contact.

This block of cobblestone can now be mined by the player, and it should regenerate every single time, proving for a truly infinite and automatically generating source of cobblestone.

