How to make a locator map in Minecraft

A locator map in Minecraft is one of the items all new players in the game wish to automatically possess when starting. The locator map is a very useful tool, especially for players who are not familiar with the game.

Locator maps are used as a visual aid when exploring around the Minecraft world. It is basically a map of the world, telling players where they are and what is around them.

Players can use this map to locate other players and to locate different structures around the map, since the map will pinpoint it when the player gets near it. This is a handheld item and players will have to have it in their hands to put it to use.

Players will also see their spawn location or house on the locator map. This is really useful, as players can easily figure out what direction to go back in to find their spawn.

Locator maps will also work for players in the end. Players can access the end in Minecraft to fight off the ender dragon, to go to end cities, and to obtain things such as shulker boxes and elytras.

Players can use locator maps to show where they have visited in the end, and to show what is around them. It is always useful to have a map of the end cities in Minecraft. Players can use it to know where the end city stops and starts and also where ships are located.

What is needed to make a Minecraft locator map

Compass

(Image via Minecraft)

Players will need a compass to create a locator map in Minecraft. The compass serves as a way to give directions and players will need one compass per locator map created.

Players can find compasses around the Minecraft world inside chests in villages, strongholds, and shipwrecks. Librarian villagers often have compases for sale as well. Compasses are not very hard to craft though. Players can easily craft a compass using one redstone and four iron ingots.

Paper

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Obviously, paper is one of the key ingredients to creating a map in Minecraft. Players will need to use eight pieces of paper to create a single map. Players will need to combine the paper with the compass to create it.

Paper can be found pretty easily in Minecraft. Players can commonly find it inside village chests, or it can be crafted out of three sugar canes. Sugar canes are typically found on river banks.

Cartography table

(Image via Pinterest)

Players can use a cartography table to craft locator maps in Minecraft. These are blocks that players can use to add locations of additional pointers to the map, and it can also create other maps.

Players will need to place a map and a compass inside the cartography table and it will create a locator map for the player. Players can find these blocks inside villages or they can craft them themselves using two paper and four wooden planks.