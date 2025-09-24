How to make waterfall in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can build anything that you can imagine and even alter in-game terrain to create other natural features like a waterfall. Waterfalls can be found naturally occurring in a world, but if you are not able to find any and want to build one near your base, it is one of the simplest natural features to create.

Here is a short guide on how to create a waterfall in Minecraft.

Steps to create a waterfall in Minecraft

1) Terraform the area where water should flow

Terraform the area where you want to create a waterfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to find a suitable hill or a cliff where you can build a waterfall. If there are no hills or cliffs near your base, you can manually create one by terraforming.

Terraforming means to slightly alter the terrain to meet your needs, but still retaining its natural look. The aim is that the terrain that you alter must look as if it were generated by the game and not by a player.

Before creating the waterfall itself, it is necessary to create a lake at the bottom of the fall to make it look more natural and realistic. However, if you already have a massive waterbody at the bottom of your waterfall, like shown in the picture above, half of your work is already done. After finding or creating a lake at the bottom of the cliff or hill, you must try to terraform other areas. Break and place blocks, and visualize where the water will flow through while doing so.

2) Place multiple sources of water to fill the areas

Fill the terraformed areas with water and direct its direction using blocks and more water sources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you have terraformed the hill or the cliff, you must create a small pond above the cliff or a hole in the hill for the water source. The image above shows a small pond from which the water is flowing towards the river. However, the size of the pond can be larger to make it more realistic. Of course, the water source can also come from a one-block hole, which does exist in real life as well.

Once the pond or the hole for the water source is made, you can let the water fall from the cliff or the hill to create the waterfall.

After the water starts falling, you can continue to alter the terrain and water blocks to change the look of the waterfall. If you want a narrower waterfall stream, you can terraform the sides of the waterfall. If you want a wider waterfall, you can add more water source blocks on the sides.

Finally, you can decorate the waterfall with sea pickles, sea grass, and other water-related decorative blocks.

