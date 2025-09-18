  • home icon
  If not a major End update, Minecraft community might appreciate a small End game drop

If not a major End update, Minecraft community might appreciate a small End game drop

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 18, 2025 14:44 GMT
The End should at least get a small game drop with few new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The End should at least get a small game drop with few new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For years now, the Minecraft community has been craving for a massive End update, which brings new biomes, terrain generation, mobs, and more. However, Mojang has been silent regarding updating the desolate realm. The devs are currently focused on releasing four smaller game drops every year and hosting two live events.

Though we have not received any news about a major End update, Mojang could satiate the Minecraft community by releasing a small End game drop.

An End game drop will partially satiate the Minecraft community

Mojang is well into the game drop development cycle

Mojang has only released game drops in the past year (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Mojang has only released game drops in the past year (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It has been more than a year since Mojang released its last major update. The Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update was released on June 13, 2024, after which the devs have only been releasing game drops.

Since there has not been a single mention of a major update later down the line, Mojang should simply work on a smaller End game drop where they add one major feature, and lots of smaller ones.

For example, the game drop can feature a new terrain generation, making the End islands a lot more interesting and challenging to traverse. Along with that, they End flashes, which is a recent feature added with the Chase the Skies game drop, can further have more effects and detailing.

Like so, Mojang can drip-feed the End update through smaller game drops if they are reluctant to work on one massive update.

The community has been craving for End features for a long time

Ever since the Nether was updated in 2020, and the Overworld was updated in 2021 and 2022, players have been craving for an End update. While the Overworld and Nether look interesting and fresh thanks to new features, the End looks extremely dated and dull. As of now, Mojang has not added any new features to the realm except for End flashes.

Because the community collectively craves for the dimension to update, Mojang could just release a game drop to make them happy for now. Later, the devs can plan for a major update in the future.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Edited by Akshat Kabra
