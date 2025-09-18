If not a major End update, Minecraft community might appreciate a small End game drop

For years now, the Minecraft community has been craving for a massive End update, which brings new biomes, terrain generation, mobs, and more. However, Mojang has been silent regarding updating the desolate realm. The devs are currently focused on releasing four smaller game drops every year and hosting two live events.Though we have not received any news about a major End update, Mojang could satiate the Minecraft community by releasing a small End game drop.An End game drop will partially satiate the Minecraft communityMojang is well into the game drop development cycleMojang has only released game drops in the past year (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)It has been more than a year since Mojang released its last major update. The Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update was released on June 13, 2024, after which the devs have only been releasing game drops.Since there has not been a single mention of a major update later down the line, Mojang should simply work on a smaller End game drop where they add one major feature, and lots of smaller ones.For example, the game drop can feature a new terrain generation, making the End islands a lot more interesting and challenging to traverse. Along with that, they End flashes, which is a recent feature added with the Chase the Skies game drop, can further have more effects and detailing.Like so, Mojang can drip-feed the End update through smaller game drops if they are reluctant to work on one massive update.The community has been craving for End features for a long timeWhy are Mojang so scared of updating the end? byu/Glinckey inMinecraftEver since the Nether was updated in 2020, and the Overworld was updated in 2021 and 2022, players have been craving for an End update. While the Overworld and Nether look interesting and fresh thanks to new features, the End looks extremely dated and dull. As of now, Mojang has not added any new features to the realm except for End flashes.Because the community collectively craves for the dimension to update, Mojang could just release a game drop to make them happy for now. Later, the devs can plan for a major update in the future. Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:Minecraft Live 2025 countdown: Here's how long until the livestream startsMinecraft now has an official AI to help fans with crafting and survival needsMinecraft player recreates Undertale's map in-game