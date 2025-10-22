Minecraft player builds beautiful red-themed castle in middle of pale garden

The pale garden biome in Minecraft is one of the best places to build anything colorful mostly because of how desaturated everything is in this region. This makes any structure stand out even and vibrant colors such as orange, red, blue, etc., look great when placed in a plethora of pale oak trees.A Minecraft player, u/hibreck, made a post on the game’s subreddit where other players show off their creations in the blocky world. The images showed a massive red castle made in the middle of the pale garden biome in Gothic architecture style.The castle was made on top of a small cliff that added to the horror effect, making it look like the lair of some powerful creature. What’s even more impressive is that the builder also put equal effort in making a detailed interior.The RED Castle in Pale gardens byu/hibreck inMinecraftbuildsThe original poster added some other details such as how Survival-friendly the design is and how there are some little details such as long balconies allowing players to land on multiple levels of the castle using an elytra. This map was also available on Planet Minecraft for other players to download and explore.u/ObsidianRevolver said that while the castle is beautifully designed and made, the interiors made this build even better as it is quite challenging to add all those minor elements. The original poster replied that while they did not like making interiors before, they understood how important interiors are for adding character and style to the build.Redditors react to the red castle build in the pale garden biome (Image via Reddit)u/CocoScruff expressed their happiness with the release of recent Minecraft updates and how the developers are not just adding new blocks but unique locations such as the pale garden with aesthetic distinctions. They added the example of how white builds in the Nether stood out the most and Mojang Studios flipped it around with the pale garden biome.New Minecraft updates with more building toolsA Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios recently released The Copper Age update and while it expanded upon the uses of copper blocks, it also gave builders a unique item that can be used in adding details to the builds; copper statues.The copper golem is a mob that helps players in sorting their chest inventory. However, since it is made of copper and copper oxidizes, the copper golem can turn stationary if not waxed.This gives players an item that can be placed in their builds such as pyramids, temples, or other similarly-themed structures to add more detail. The shelf block is another interesting item that has been added to Minecraft and creative builders have even made things such as non-functioning cars using the shelf.