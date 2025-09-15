Minecraft The Cosmic Forest mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition can be heavily modded. The community has created various new features, such as new mobs, structures, biomes, items, and blocks, as mods that can run on the game. The Cosmic Forest is one such mod that lets you become a mysterious cosmic entity with special powers and allows you to create a Cosmic Forest biome.
Here are all the major details about the Cosmic Forest mod for Minecraft.
Features and download guide for The Cosmic Forest mod for Minecraft
What does The Cosmic Forest mod offer?
The Cosmic Forest (TCF) was developed by Tacoboy562 for Minecraft 1.20.1 (Forge). The mod adds a brand new storyline based on a meteor shower. At the beginning of the game, you will experience a meteor shower, from which a meteor will land on your world. You can follow the light to reach the meteor.
Once you find the alien rock, you can interact and essentially merge with its cosmic energy, which will grant you exceptional yet mysterious abilities. These skills include summoning a Quasar, flying, and performing special moves.
After you merge with the cosmic powers, you essentially become infected, after which your sole goal is to kill Minecraft's vanilla entities. Once these entities die, the blocks on which they die change into various cosmic blocks. This is the process of a new Cosmic Forest biome gradually plaguing the game's world.
You can blast a projectile weapon called cosmic goo, which adds a progression mechanic since it costs points to create and throw. The mod gives players a sense of cosmic empowerment while fusing exploration, combat, and mystical transformation.
It is presently positioned as a one-time creative endeavor that will be updated based on community response, as mentioned by the modder. It requires Geckolib and playerAnimator to function correctly in the game.
How to download and install The Cosmic Forest mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Cosmic Forest mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install Forge for the game version 1.20.1.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the The Cosmic Forest mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now.
- Also, download the Geckolib and playerAnimator mod for Forge 1.20.1.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, play the usual game until the meteor showers and the meteor fall take place. Head to the meteor to explore the mod features.
