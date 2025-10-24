Minecraft zombie horse guide: Spawning, taming, and use

The Mounts of Mayhem drop introduces a major overhaul to the Minecraft zombie horse, allowing players to get their hands on this much-awaited mob. Apart from natural spawning, gamers can tame the zombie variant of the horse and use it to yearn for the mines in style.
Here's everything you need to know to spawn, tame, and use the Minecraft zombie horse.
Minecraft zombie horse spawning guide
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
The Minecraft zombie horse was introduced in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop and can be found in all plains and savanna biomes in the game at night. Head over to biomes such as savanna, windswept savanna, plains, or sunflower plains, and look for it. It can be easily located due to its distinctive dark green appearance and design. Similar to most mobs, it is found in the wild and cannot be crafted.
However, it is worth mentioning that the zombie horse can also spawn with a zombie wielding a spear. This entity is known as the zombie horseman, and unlike its base variant, it is hostile. Players can dismount or eliminate the zombie and then go ahead with taming the mob. Additionally, the mob has a 0.96% chance of spawning in these biomes.
Also read: Is spear stronger than mace in Minecraft?
How to tame the Minecraft zombie horse
The Minecraft zombie horse can be tamed using red mushroom. Simply head over to the mob and interact with the mob multiple times. Once done, players can ride the mob and befriend it. After taming the mob, gamers can put a saddle on the mob to ride it.
Additionally, the Minecraft zombie horse can also be equipped with horse armor, similar to the regular variant. Apart from protecting the mob, it also allows gamers to ride the mob during the day. Since it is a zombie variant of the horse, it will burn in sunlight. Equipping the armor prevents it from turning into a galloping bonfire.
Also read: Minecraft shares an update for Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition
Features of the Minecraft zombie horse
The zombie horse in Minecraft is receiving a major overhaul in the Mounts of Mayhem drop, introducing an array of functional and visual changes to the popular mob. One of the biggest highlights is that the mob now spawns naturally in plains and savanna biomes, allowing gamers to get it without using commands or spawn eggs.
Additionally, the zombie horse in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem drop is now set to burn in sunlight. If it is eliminated, the mob is set to drop 2-3 rotten flesh alongside a chance to drop red mushrooms. Apart from this, it can no longer sink in water, making it a great way to traverse water bodies with ease.
Gamers can tempt the Minecraft zombie horse using red mushroom. Once tamed, it can be equipped with a saddle and horse armor just like the regular variant. Additionally, the mushroom can also be used to heal the zombie horse when it is injured. Simply feed a few mushrooms to restore the lost hearts on the mob.
If players equip horse armor on the zombie horse, it no longer burns in sunlight. This allows it to be used during the daytime as well. The protection can be applied using any tier of armor, such as gold or diamond. Once equipped, it can be used during the day as well as provide an added layer of protection against hostile mobs
Apart from these functional changes, the Minecraft zombie horse is set to receive a completely new texture. The earlier light green asset has been replaced by a darker and more fitting shade that encompasses the nature of the mob. This new overhaul will give a unique visual appearance to the mob, making it stand out in the upcoming Vibrant Visuals update for Java edition.
Also read: Minecraft shares an update for Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition
Check out our other Minecraft articles:
- How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options mod
- Cool ways to use shelves in Minecraft
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs in Minecraft
- How to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft
- 4 best mods to bring mobs to life
- All the Minecraft fishing enchantments explained
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!