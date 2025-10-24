Minecraft zombie horse guide: Spawning, taming, and use

The Mounts of Mayhem drop introduces a major overhaul to the Minecraft zombie horse, allowing players to get their hands on this much-awaited mob. Apart from natural spawning, gamers can tame the zombie variant of the horse and use it to yearn for the mines in style.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know to spawn, tame, and use the Minecraft zombie horse.

Minecraft zombie horse spawning guide

The Minecraft zombie horse spawns naturally in savanna and plain biomes at night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft zombie horse was introduced in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop and can be found in all plains and savanna biomes in the game at night. Head over to biomes such as savanna, windswept savanna, plains, or sunflower plains, and look for it. It can be easily located due to its distinctive dark green appearance and design. Similar to most mobs, it is found in the wild and cannot be crafted.

Ad

Trending

However, it is worth mentioning that the zombie horse can also spawn with a zombie wielding a spear. This entity is known as the zombie horseman, and unlike its base variant, it is hostile. Players can dismount or eliminate the zombie and then go ahead with taming the mob. Additionally, the mob has a 0.96% chance of spawning in these biomes.

Also read: Is spear stronger than mace in Minecraft?

How to tame the Minecraft zombie horse

You can tame the Minecraft zombie horse using red mushrooms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft zombie horse can be tamed using red mushroom. Simply head over to the mob and interact with the mob multiple times. Once done, players can ride the mob and befriend it. After taming the mob, gamers can put a saddle on the mob to ride it.

Ad

Additionally, the Minecraft zombie horse can also be equipped with horse armor, similar to the regular variant. Apart from protecting the mob, it also allows gamers to ride the mob during the day. Since it is a zombie variant of the horse, it will burn in sunlight. Equipping the armor prevents it from turning into a galloping bonfire.

Also read: Minecraft shares an update for Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition

Features of the Minecraft zombie horse

The zombie horse in Minecraft has an array of features that make it a great mode of transportation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The zombie horse in Minecraft is receiving a major overhaul in the Mounts of Mayhem drop, introducing an array of functional and visual changes to the popular mob. One of the biggest highlights is that the mob now spawns naturally in plains and savanna biomes, allowing gamers to get it without using commands or spawn eggs.

Ad

Additionally, the zombie horse in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem drop is now set to burn in sunlight. If it is eliminated, the mob is set to drop 2-3 rotten flesh alongside a chance to drop red mushrooms. Apart from this, it can no longer sink in water, making it a great way to traverse water bodies with ease.

Use armor on the zombie horse to prevent it from burning during the day, as well as for providing an added layer of protection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Gamers can tempt the Minecraft zombie horse using red mushroom. Once tamed, it can be equipped with a saddle and horse armor just like the regular variant. Additionally, the mushroom can also be used to heal the zombie horse when it is injured. Simply feed a few mushrooms to restore the lost hearts on the mob.

Ad

If players equip horse armor on the zombie horse, it no longer burns in sunlight. This allows it to be used during the daytime as well. The protection can be applied using any tier of armor, such as gold or diamond. Once equipped, it can be used during the day as well as provide an added layer of protection against hostile mobs

Apart from these functional changes, the Minecraft zombie horse is set to receive a completely new texture. The earlier light green asset has been replaced by a darker and more fitting shade that encompasses the nature of the mob. This new overhaul will give a unique visual appearance to the mob, making it stand out in the upcoming Vibrant Visuals update for Java edition.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft shares an update for Vibrant Visuals for Java Edition

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!