Minecraft Bedrock beta adds frogs for The Wild Update

Betas are some of the most exciting Minecraft updates for the Bedrock Edition as it comes with features planned to be introduced in the next major update. Players can access these features by enabling the 'Experimental Features' toggle while creating a new world in beta versions.

Yesterday, the Minecraft 1.18.10.24 Bedrock beta was released. Fans were excited for this beta update as it introduced a few mobs that will be coming in the Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update.

Two Minecraft 1.19 mobs introduced in the 1.18.10.24 Bedrock beta update

In this beta update, players can interact with frogs and tadpoles. Frogs will spawn naturally in the swamp biome and eat small slimes. When eaten by frogs, slimes will drop slime balls. These small amphibians can croak, walk, jump on land, and swim underwater.

Players can also breed two frogs using seagrass. The developers have also revealed that seagrass is only a placeholder food. After mating, frogs lay eggs that can hatch to spawn tadpoles.

Tadpoles are very small mobs that can only live underwater. When on land, they jump around like fish and die in some time.

Tadpoles will eventually grow into frogs, and the variant of frog depends on the biome in which they grow. So far, three variants of frogs have been revealed. Check out what else has been changed or fixed in this beta here.

What other mobs will come in betas?

Most likely, all the mobs that are planned to be released with the Minecraft 1.19 update will sooner or later be released with a beta update. Therefore, the warden, fireflies, and allay will eventually be added to Minecraft betas.

Warden

The warden is a scary blind mob that spawns in the upcoming deep dark cave biome. It will hunt the player once it detects their footsteps through the sculk sensor-like block on its head.

Fireflies

It will be the smallest mob in Minecraft that is only two pixels in length. They do not do much and will be eaten by frogs. Like frogs and tadpoles, fireflies will also spawn in the swamp biome.

Allay

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

Allay is the winner of the mob vote 2021. When a player drops an item near it, it will search around the area and bring back similar items to them.

