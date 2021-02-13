Smart Hole Filler by DannyBoyThomas is a mod for Minecraft that players can soon use to quickly fill in holes and gaps with the correct corresponding blocks.

Creating epic builds in Minecraft can be a time consuming and labor intensive process. On many occasions, players may need to fill in areas with the right blocks, either to change the landscape or finish the build.

To complete this task under normal conditions, players will likely need to fill in each and every block one by one manually. Completing this task on even a small scale, can take a large chunk of time.

Instead of doing it by hand, Minecraft players will soon be able to use Smart Hole Filler, which will perform the task for players near instantly.

This article showcases the mod Smart Hole Filler, which Minecraft players can soon utilize to quickly fill in holes and gaps with brand new blocks that match correctly.

This Minecraft mod will fill in holes and gaps automatically

The programming and coding of the Smart Hole Filler mod is a marvel to behold. As can be seen in this video, the mod will near automatically fill in blocks and gaps in the Minecraft landscape or a build.

However, the blocks used to fill in the areas will correspond correctly to the other blocks in the environment.

This means that if the area being filled in is made out of a mix of dirt and stone, the mod will fill in the area with more dirt and stone, with the right proportions.

This mod even has the power to correctly fill-in different layers of a build with the correct corresponding color of wool.

This particular mod is not available for download quite yet, as it is still being tweaked and developed.

However, Minecraft players can get a taste of how this mod will work by checking out one of the other mods by DannyBoyThomas. The Hole Filler Mod functions in almost the same way.

Unfortunately, this particular mod does not possess the same smart technology that automatically changes the filling blocks to correct corresponding ones. The holes and gaps will be filled, but with only one type of block such as dirt.

Minecraft players can check out the Hole Filler Mod for themselves here.

