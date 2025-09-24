YouTuber's 14-year journey to the Minecraft Far Lands is about to be completed

YouTuber KurtJMac had embarked on a journey to the Minecraft Far Lands, a popular glitch in Beta 1.7.3 and earlier, where a terrain generation bug resulted in large and abnormal walls. The streamer had begun his exploration in 2011, and fourteen years later, he is now nearing the end of his arduous journey.Here's everything you need to know about YouTuber KurtJMac's journey to the Minecraft Far Lands.YouTuber KurtJMac's 14-year journey to the fabled Minecraft Far Lands is almost completeYouTuber KurtJMac is a popular gamer and streamer who decided to embark on a long journey in search of the fabled Minecraft Far Lands back in 2011. Far Lands is essentially one of the game's most popular glitches, where a terrain generation bug results in the generation of massive walls around 12,550,821 to 12,550,824 blocks from the origin of the Minecraft world.The YouTuber had started the series 'Far Lands or Bust' or FLOB in March 2011, and over the past decade, he has gained major traction across social media platforms for his challenge. It has over 800 episodes, with major points of progress across the years. He had also created an interactive overview map that allowed players to observe his progress and virtually join the journey with him.Now, the YouTuber has announced on his latest stream that he is scheduled to reach the much-awaited Minecraft Far Lands on October 4, 2025. After a journey of 14 and a half years, he will finally reach the end point and locate the structures that became an internet sensation back in the day. The announcement of the final date was reposted by fellow streamer @Antvenom. Minecraft creator Notch also reposted the post on the social media platform X, indicating that he has been following this major journey as well.Over the years, Far Lands or Bust has turned into a fundraiser walk-a-thon for charity, as described by Kurtjmac. Since 2011, he has raised over $480,000 for various gaming, animal welfare, and human rights charities. Now, the quest is finally coming to an end on October 4, 2025. Players can check out the stream on his YouTube channel to witness the completion of the long-running series.Also read: 5 things to do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age updateCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get the boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best Minecraft mods to bring mobs to lifeAll Minecraft fishing enchantments explained