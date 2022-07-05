3 of the best American wrestlers in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has become home to many of the world’s top combat sports athletes. Representing Muay Thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and now submission grappling, ONE has provided a global platform for athletes to both hone and display their craft to a worldwide audience.

One of the most effective mixed martial arts displayed in the ONE circle is wrestling. Considered by many to be the best base for an aspiring fighter, world-class wrestlers have the ability to dictate the pace of a fight. Wrestlers can wear on their opponents, making them more susceptible to takedowns and submissions.

In the spirit of yesterday's Independence Day, we take a look at three of the promotion’s best American-born wrestlers. From young guns to living legends, these are three of the absolute best ONE Championship wrestlers.

#3. Odie Delaney

Kicking off the list is Odie Delaney. Debuting for ONE Championship in 2022, Delaney has already made a big impression with back-to-back finishes, leaning on his elite-level wrestling to overwhelm and submit his opponents.

Delaney enrolled at South Walton High School upon relocating to Florida as a teenager. He went on to become the school’s first state champion and placed 5th in the country in the senior nationals. His impressive showing throughout high school earned him a scholarship to The Citadel, a prestigious military academy in North Carolina.

Competing as a Division 1 wrestler, Delaney won four Southern Conference championships and became a Division I All-American. While speaking to Cageside Press about his impressive collegiate career, Delaney said:

“The high of my wrestling career was becoming a Division 1 All-American. It took five long years of hard work. Five hard years of balancing academics, athletics, and duty in one of the toughest military schools in the country.”

Following his exit from college, Delaney spent time as a police officer in Charleston, NC. In June 2017, Delaney responded to a call regarding a mass shooting that took place at Mother Emanuel AME Church. The incident would send Delaney down a dark path.

Fortunately, the Witness found a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of combat sports.

#2. Jarred Brooks

Beginning his mixed martial arts career at an impressive 16-0 as an amateur, Jarred Brooks went pro in 2014 and has since amassed an incredible 19-2 record, including an unbeaten streak in the ONE circle. Currently ranked as the No. 1 strawweight contender in ONE Championship, it’s just a matter of time before ‘The Monkey God’ gets his shot at reigning ONE Championship strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

Growing up in Warsaw, Indiana, Brooks was destined for wrestling greatness. His father, uncle, and great uncle were all former state wrestling champions. The exposure at an early age led to Brooks following in his family's footsteps.

While attending Warsaw High School, Brooks put together a run of 139-6 over his four-year tenure, including an undefeated record of 35-0 in his senior year, winning the state championship in the process. Brooks still ranks fifth in the school’s all-time wins list.

‘The Monkey God’ continued his wrestling career attending the Indiana Institute of Technology before transferring to the famed college Notre Dame. It was there that Brooks decided that he wanted to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

Since his transition to MMA, Brooks has competed in 15 different promotions around the world, gaining experience in multiple weight classes including strawweight, flyweight, and bantamweight.

#1. Demetrious Johnson

For the better part of the last decade, Demetrious Johnson has been considered one of the pound-for-pound best combat sports athletes in the world.

Dominating the competition in North America, ‘Mighty Mouse’ made is ONE Championship debut in 2019 as part of the ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix. Johnson ran the table, winning three straight to become the Grand Prix champion. On August 26, he will meet reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes for the second time, when the promotion makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Growing up in Parkland, Washington, Johnson was a three-sport athlete in high school, competing in wrestling, track and cross country. Johnson placed 3rd in the state in his junior year and 2nd in his senior year. While only competing in track and cross country to aid in his cardio for wrestling, Johnson was still good enough to compete in the state championships for all three sports.

Despite having multiple scholarships offered to attend college as a wrestler, Johnson opted to attend college locally for two years. Following college, Johnson transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2007. He began his career winning 10 straight on his way to earning a contract with WEC.

In 30 career wins thus far, Johnson has 12 victories by submission. While ‘Mighty Mouse’ has gotten the job done with his fists on multiple occasions, it’s his wrestling skills that pose the biggest threat to his opponents.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Johnson talked about training Brazilian jiu-jitsu to help compliment his wrestling and to prepare for his ONE 161 showdown with Adriano Moraes.

“I found a legit jiu-jitsu gym under a new professor Yan McCane – a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt for 10 years. [He’s an] absolute monster. Very knowledgeable. Now, I’ve been doing a lot more jiu-jitsu because it’s eight minutes from my house and a gold mine for me because it kind of breathes life back into my development.”

