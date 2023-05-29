3 of the best KOs from the stars competing at ONE Fight Night 11

If these three fighters are the basis, then ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video will be a certified banger.

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok will once again bear witness to the world’s greatest fighters when ONE Championship stages another Amazon card in the Thai capital this June 9.

ONE Fight Night 11 has 11 total bouts that will conclude with the striking matchup between two-sport world champion Regian Eersel and the debuting Dmitry Menshikov for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

The main event deserves its place at the head of the table, there are fighters down the card who are capable of producing highlight-reel knockouts that will be played repeatedly the world over.

Before ONE Fight Night 11 streams live and for free to Prime Video in North America, let’s look at the best knockouts from three of the card's best fighters.

#3. Ilya Freymanov vs. Martin Nguyen

Ilya Freymanov had one of the most difficult tasks heading into his ONE Championship debut.

While some fighters were allowed to ease into a new promotion, the Russian fighter was immediately thrown into the lions’ den when he got matched up with former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen.

Freymanov, however, was ready for his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Despite the tough assignment, Freymanov needed less than four minutes to make his mark in the stacked featherweight division.

Freymanov was as aggressive as he can be when he tagged Nguyen with a stiff straight right that immediately dropped the former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion.

From that point on, Nguyen experienced the longest 30 seconds of his life as Freymanov went on a rampage. He was relentless in his attack tagging Nguyen with vicious ground and pound that eventually forced the referee to stop the bout 3:33 into the first round.

The win had such an impact that Freymanov was quickly inserted into the featherweight rankings and is now the No.3 contender in the division.

#2. Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee II

Regian Eersel is always going to get top billing in any card, and one of the reasons for his stature is his methodical way of finishing off opponents.

‘The immortal’ is one of the craftiest fighters on the planet right now and he’d rather take his time dismantling his opponents instead of just going full steam ahead during bouts.

His clinical striking was on full display during his second match against Sinsamut Klinmee for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

The pair contested for the inaugural world championship at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022 with Eersel taking the strap following a razor-thin split decision.

Since the first meeting had caused such a divide, Eersel rematched Sinsamut five months later at ONE Friday Fights in Bangkok. Eersel and Sinsamut traded shots for much of the fight but it was the Surinamese star who found his target come the fourth round.

Sensing that he’s done enough damage on his fading opponent, Eersel launched a crushing left hook to the body that immediately folded Sinsamut for the KO win.

#1. Superbon vs. Giorgio Petrosyan

Superbon Singha Mawynn couldn’t have wished for a better world title win than the one he had when he became the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Not only did Superbon get a knockout win, but the man he put to sleep to get the victory was the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan.

While there are a select few who deserve to be called a legend, Petrosyan is considered the undisputed greatest kickboxer of all time. Superbon, however, wasn’t one for labels and faced the icon at ONE: First Strike with gold on his mind.

Like scheming generals, Superbon and Petrosyan weren’t gung-ho in their approach and would only throw a haymaker or two when the opportunity presented itself.

Things had a similar pace in the second round, which worked particularly well for Superbon. The Thai superstar launched a couple of roundhouse kicks to the body that created a false sense of security for Petrosyan.

With the Italian legend seemingly content on guarding his midsection, Superbon sent the mother of all roundhouse kicks and clocked Petrosyan right on the jaw immediately ending the contest barely 30 seconds into the second round.

