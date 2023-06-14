3 burning questions we have following ONE Fight Night 11

A barnburner card was what ONE Championship promised inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when the global organization unveiled its complete lineup for ONE Fight Night 11.

And fans got exactly that inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' last Friday, June 9.

The MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling battles sent fans into a frenzy with some sensational knockouts, vicious submissions, and nail-biting fights that went the distance.

But with major shakeups following some epic victories, fans and analysts alike have plenty of questions to bring to the table.

Here are some of the most talked about topics following another magical night in the Thai capital.

#3. Has Superbon done enough to warrant another shot at ONE gold?

Superbon Singha Mawynn has been demanding a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title rematch ever since he lost his crown to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

And maybe it’s time for the promotion’s matchmakers to cave in to the top-ranked contender’s request, especially after his immense finish of Tayfun Ozcan on the June 9 bill.

The Thai slugger utilized his top-of-the-line fight IQ in the best way possible, baiting Ozcan with his right before putting him to sleep with a thudding left head kick in Round 2.

If that finish wasn’t impressive enough, Superbon is the only athlete in the stacked featherweight kickboxing division who deserves a five-round war due to a couple of upcoming fixtures.

No.2-ranked Marat Grigorian is already booked for a date against Chingiz Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13. Meanwhile, third-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is returning to action against Eddie Abasolo at ONE Friday Fights 22.

With Giorgio Petrosyan’s return still undecided, Superbon should stand head and shoulders above anyone else when the world title conversation takes place after Allazov-Grigorian on August 4.

#2. Could Ilya Freymanov or Mansur Malachiev be the next Russian MMA world champion in ONE?

Mansur Malachiev may not be on a straightforward path to world championship glory at the Singapore-based organization. But that plot could rapidly change if he can produce more wins and finishes as he did inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week.

The Dagestani-born athlete debuted with a vicious first-round D’arce choke versus Jeremy Miado, a win that could shake things up just outside the top five of the weight class.

Malachiev will have tricky tests awaiting him before he books a spot as a contender for Jarred Brooks’ throne. Danial Williams, Gustavo Balart, and Joshua Pacio are just some of the assignments that he will have to pass before he crosses paths with the American divisional king.

Ilya Freymanov, the No.3-ranked contender in the featherweight division, however, could beat the Dagestani and be the next Russian in line for MMA glory in ONE.

He’s already amassed a statement win over Martin Nguyen in his promotional bow, and his rear-naked choke triumph over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg last week only means that he is nearing his goal.

A win over Garry Tonon or Thanh Le, whenever the two are available, could book him a date against featherweight king Tang Kai.

#1. Is there anyone who can topple Regian Eersel?

Regian Eersel has been living the dream in ONE Championship. But by no means has it been an easy journey for the Sityodtong Amsterdam striker.

The Dutch-Surinamese martial artist has sort of gone under the radar when talking about the greatest strikers on the ONE roster, with names like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Hama, Superbon, and Giorgio Petrosyan, always thrown into the mix.

However, he has hammered his way past every foe, the latest victim being Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11. He now carries 10 successive wins in ONE, a 22-fight win streak that dates back seven years, and two 26-pound straps on his shoulders.

As such, he is one of the best technicians in the stand-up department.

There doesn’t seem to be any name within the kickboxing or Muay Thai ranks who could hold a candle to his striking prowess at present.

Even if a contender pops up in the coming months, many can expect the two-sport king to knock them down as he cements his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available via replay for North American fans on Amazon Prime Video.

