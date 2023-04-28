3 fighters who will bring the heat to Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10

Colorado will probably experience a shift in its climate when ONE Championship makes its on-site US debut on May 5.

The mile-high state is set to host ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video at the sold-out 1stBank Center in what is already shaping up to be a historic card for ONE Championship.

A total of 22 athletes will feature on the card, but three will certainly push the heat up into the frigid state.

With ONE Fight Night 10 set to be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video in North America, these three fighters will have a large stage unlike any other.

That said, these are the three fighters who will bring the heat to Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10.

#3. Stamp Fairtex

From the ring walk to the fight itself, no one can elevate the crowd’s excitement better than Stamp Fairtex.

The Thai megastar is a master entertainer who can dictate a whole stadium’s energy with the palm of her high-powered hands. Whenever Stamp is on a ONE Championship card, anticipation immediately shoots through the roof.

Stamp always begins her matches with a fun-loving demeanor as she dances to the tune of whatever K-Pop song she’s chosen that day. Once the bell rings, however, she turns into an all-conquering fighter who will flatten any unfortunate soul that crosses her path.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will bring that iconic brand of excitement to Colorado when she takes on Alyse Anderson in an MMA match at ONE Fight Night 10.

Already a favorite among the American audience, expect Stamp to be in her element when she makes her much-awaited US debut.

#2. Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic is yet to make an impression in ONE Championship, but all signs point to the Croatian sensation becoming an absolute force inside the circle.

The former KSW double champion is a premier knockout artist who will send anyone into the shadow realm by whatever means he pleases.

A student of the legendary Mirko Cro Cop, Soldic already has the power to replicate his mentor’s immortal tagline of “right leg hospital, left leg cemetery” but he does so with the scary spirit of his fists.

Soldic has 20 wins in his professional career with 17 of those ending via knockout. Of those 17 finishes, more than a dozen ending in Soldic bludgeoning his opponent’s head with his napalm-filled hands.

‘Robocop’s’ entertaining style, however, works best when he has an equally aggressive opponent in front of him. Luckily for Soldic, he will face Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night this May 5 in a welterweight matchup in Colorado.

Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight world champion, has an eerily similar style to Soldic, and it’s expected that these two monsters will keep the fight standing up.

#1. Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE Championship is home to some of the best and most explosive fighters on the planet right now, but few can match what Rodtang Jitmuangnon brings to the table.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is entertainment personified and his mere presence alone can elevate a card’s intensity to its highest order.

Much like Stamp, Rodtang has this laid-back attitude outside the circle that would put anyone at ease.

Things, however, change once Rodtang hears the opening bell. As if a switch was flipped inside his psyche, ‘The Iron Man’ transforms into a beast that has never been subdued in ONE Championship.

Rodtang is a perfect 13-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship, and he can add to that spotless record when he defends his gold against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

No matter who his opponent is, Rodtang has always operated at the highest level, and that oftentimes ends with the Thai megastar utterly imposing his will during matches.

The 25-year-old from Bangkok is famous for his indestructible will and his unstoppable attack, and the fans who’ll pack 1stBank Center on May 5 will experience the legend of Rodtang.

Poll : 0 votes