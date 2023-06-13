3 fights to make following ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 11’s explosive conclusion brought with it new storylines that may very well affect ONE Championship’s landscape for the next few months.

World titles were defended, potential world title contenders emerged, and new names were established this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Of the 10 matches in the card, there were three that could change the landscape in the promotion.

These three winners made their presence felt with one of them practically securing his shot at the world title he once held.

That being said, here are three fights to make following the end of ONE Fight Night 11.

Quick side note, ONE Fight Night 11 is ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year and the entire event is available on free replay via Prime Video in North America.

#3. Mansur Malachiev vs. Joshua Pacio

Mansur Malachiev was already an established name in the European regional circuit having won two world titles at Eagle FC.

His first test at ONE Championship came in the form of the dangerous Jeremy Miado, but Malachiev showed the Filipino standout that he is ready for the global stage.

After he weathered Miado’s early striking, Malachiev showed his chops and submitted the strawweight contender with a sublime D’Arce Choke in the opening round.

Now sitting at an 11-0 overall record, and submitting one of the best strikers in the division, Malachiev could be thrust into his first high-profile match in his very next bout in ONE Championship.

With such a dominant win in his debut, it’s not a long shot to see Malachiev take on former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

The 27-year-old is one of the best fighters of his generation and is a five-time holder of the strawweight gold. Though he’s recently lost the strap to Jarred Brooks, Pacio is still one of the most fearsome fighters in the division holding 11 wins in ONE Championship with eight finishes to his name.

Pacio is a well-rounded fighter with four of his finishes coming by way of submission.

#2. Ilya Freymanov vs. Thanh Le

Ilya Freymanov already beat one former world champion, why not make it two?

The Russian finishing machine had a magnificent ONE Championship debut when he knocked out Martin Nguyen, a former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion, at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Firmly securing his place in the featherweight rankings, the now no.3 contender faced and submitted Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in his second match at ONE Fight Night 11.

After surviving Zoltsetseg’s early barrage, Freymanov battered the Mongolian star with heavy shots before ending the contest with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

Freymanov, who seems to do things his way, immediately called out former featherweight king Thanh Le during his post-fight interview.

“Thanh Le, where are you? I’m here. It’s my home, where are you? I’m waiting for you… let’s go brother!”

Le is the no.1-ranked featherweight contender and a match between him and Freymanov will certainly get top billing in any of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards.

Both fighters are certified finishers and a meeting between these two will cause absolute mayhem in the featherweight division.

#1. Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov or Marat Grigorian

Whatever way this fight happens it’s going to be a rematch for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon Singha Mawynn reminded everyone why he’s still one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet after what he did to Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion starched Ozcan with a picture-perfect left roundhouse kick for the second-round KO win.

Now that he’s back in the win column, courtesy of a Knockout of the Year candidate no less, Superbon is looking to get back his coveted world title.

The Thai superstar has to wait for the opportunity, though.

Reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov, the man who beat Superbon for the gold will defend the world title against former contender Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superbon, the no.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, could face the winner of that matchup and get a shot at redemption.

After ONE Fight Night 13, all three fighters would’ve faced each other in one way or another.

Superbon beat Grigorian in his first world title defense at ONE X but unfortunately dropped it to Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6.

