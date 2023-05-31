3 must-watch athletes at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 11 is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the ultra-successful ONE Fight Night 10, and there are a few reasons why it is so.

Actually, there are three.

ONE Fight Night 11 will feature three athletes with deeply rooted storylines heading into their respective matches on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A couple of them will stake their respective world titles while the other is seeking redemption in hopes of once again holding his precious world championship.

Before this 10-bout card broadcasts live and free on Prime Video in North America, let’s look at the three must-watch athletes of ONE Fight Night 11.

#3. Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo has been tearing through the submission grappling scene not just in ONE Championship, but outside of it as well.

The 20-year-old is the youngest ADCC world champion when he won the gold in the male 77-kilogram division in the 2022 tournament in September.

Just a month after his triumph in the ADCC, Ruotolo captured the biggest prize of his young career when he became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Ruotolo submitted Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev for the strap and has since defended the gold against IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel at ONE on Prime Video 5.

The next match, though, might be the toughest world title defense in Ruotolo’s career.

The American grappler will face off against Tommy Langaker in the card’s co-main event.

Langaker and Ruotolo have a bit of history between them, and ONE Fight Night 11 could very well be the site where they ultimately blow it off.

#2. Superbon

Superbon Singha Mawynn was at the top of the kickboxing world when he tore through ONE Championship’s featherweight division from 2020 to 2022.

Regarded as the top pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world, Superbon carried that reputation with devastating power.

He made his ONE Championship debut with a dominant unanimous decision win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, an eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020.

Superbon then had a career-defining knockout win when he slept the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE: First Strike.

After defending the gold against Marat Grigorian in his next bout at ONE X, Superbon was matched up with Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

Superbon, despite the stellar run he was in, fell to Allazov with the Azerbaijani striker taking the belt following a second-round knockout win.

Now without his coveted world title with him, the Thai superstar heads into ONE Fight Night 11 with a different sense of purpose.

Superbon will face Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan, the no.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, in a match that he hopes would push him back to world title contention.

#1. Regian Eersel

ONE Championship has had several double-world champions, but few have been as dominant as Regian Eersel.

‘The Immortal’ has lived up to his exalted nickname by tearing through the division and eventually taking hold of both the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

Eersel is a perfect 9-0 in ONE Championship, 7-0 in world title fights, and 5-0 in world title defenses.

His most recent world championship bout was when he defended his Muay Thai belt against Sinsamut Klinmee in their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel and Sinsamut met for the first time at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022 for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title with the Surinamese star taking a close split decision win.

Since the match ended in such a close manner, the pair got into a rematch a few months later. This time, however, Eersel made sure that he would take the win as one-sided as possible.

After trading shots with Sinsamut in the first three rounds, Eersel pressed on and launched a crushing left hook to the body that immediately folded the Thai star for the knockout win.

Eersel aims to get a perfect 10-0 record when he defends the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against the debuting Dmitry Menshikov in the card's main event.

Poll : 0 votes