3 reasons why Stamp Fairtex will beat Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10

Stamp Fairtex, over the past couple of years, has morphed into a global superstar who was just destined to reach unprecedented heights in the world of combat sports.

After going on a rampage in Asia, the Thai megastar is set to make her US debut against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 this May 5 at 1stBank Center.

American fans have been begging Stamp to come to the US and she’s now ready to bring her brand of energy into the country when ONE Championship makes its on-site American debut in Colorado.

Anderson has already stoked the hype flames and it seems she’s ready to take the fight to the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender. Stamp, though, is busy acclimating to the Colorado climate and chose to remain her old laidback self.

Before the entire card airs live and for free in North America via Prime Video, let’s look at the three reasons why Stamp will take the all-important win at ONE Fight Night 10.

#3. Experience

Alyse Anderson is no doubt a formidable fighter in the stacked women’s atomweight division at ONE Championship. She’s already off to a solid start in the promotion and is coming off a brilliant first-round submission win over Asha Roka.

Stamp, however, is just a different kind of beast.

The 25-year-old has fought across multiple disciplines in ONE Championship and even tore through the division to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion.

Her Grand Prix win ultimately put her in a world title fight against the indomitable Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE X in March 2022.

Stamp also holds nine wins in her MMA career, all of which happened under the ONE Championship banner. She has been near the world title picture since her tournament win in 2021.

Apart from her growing MMA career, Stamp is already an established veteran in the realm of Muay Thai and kickboxing with 64 professional wins under her belt. She also held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles from 2019 to 2020.

That run of dominance at the turn of the decade made Stamp just the second fighter in ONE Championship history to become a two-sport world champion after the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

#2. Underrated versatility

Since Stamp Fairtex started her martial arts career as a pure Muay Thai artist, many have made the wrong observation that she’s nothing more than a relentless striker.

Even Alyse Anderson thinks that Stamp would be at a disadvantage if the fight ever heads to the ground.

Stamp, however, is a deceptively cunning grappler who’s slowly developed her versatility over the past few years. The former two-sport world champion received her purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2022 and showed no signs of slowing down in her grappling development.

She’s already showed her grappling potential as early as 2019 when she submitted Asha Roka with a rear-naked choke, but she fully displayed her class when she won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in 2021.

Stamp faced Ritu Phogat, who’s considered wrestling royalty in her native India, in the final of the Grand Prix. The natural striker pulled off one of the best wins of her MMA career.

Phogat managed to take the fight to the ground and quickly took top position in the second round. That, however, proved to be fatal for her as Stamp locked in a triangle choke that nearly submitted the Indian grappler.

Though Phogat survived the choke, Stamp proceeded to change her course and slapped in an armbar that ultimately forced Phogat to tap.

#1. Superior striking

There’s no denying that Stamp Fairtex has morphed into a well-rounded mixed martial artist over the course of a few short years, but her greatest weapon will always be her unparalleled striking.

Stamp has been a professional Muay Thai fighter since she was a kid, and she’s collected a total of 64 wins in her Muay Thai and kickboxing matches. She also has three knockout wins in her MMA matches in ONE Championship.

Alyse Anderson is already aware of the dangers of engaging Stamp in a firefight, that’s why she’s been so adamant about taking the fight to the ground.

Stamp has used that overwhelming striking of hers to rack up a couple of world titles, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship, and nine MMA wins.

She even had Angela Lee in tremendous trouble during their world title fight at ONE X. Lee tried to engage Stamp on the feet but a quick punch to the gut sent the atomweight queen backpedaling and out of harm’s way.

It’s almost inevitable that Stamp will have Anderson at her mercy in striking exchanges, and she might just use her biggest strength to make a permanent mark on her US debut.

