The UFC employs a mouth-watering amount of fighters across its many different weight classes, male and female, approximately 600 in total.

So many in fact, that it is not uncommon for the company to undergo a spot of spring cleaning every so often and release fighters or not renew their contracts.

There have been quite a number of releases in 2018. This countdown looks at three of the biggest.

#3 Yair Rodriguez

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America competition in 2014, Yair Rodriguez was a surprising UFC release in 2018.

Boasting an impressive 6-1 Octagon record, Rodriguez had defeated names such as UFC Hall of Famer, BJ Penn on his way to becoming one of the organisation's top stars.

In his seven UFC fights, Rodriguez earned "performance of the night" bonuses twice as well as partaking in the "fight of the night" on two more occasions.

Although he came up short versus the legendary, Frankie Edgar in his most recent bout at UFC 211 in May 2017, Rodriguez remained a hot commodity in the Featherweight division.

However, turning down two matches against Zabit Magomedsharipov and Ricardo Lamas for UFC 227 appeared to alienate UFC boss, Dana White so much that Rodriguez was cut from the promotion.

At only 25 years of age, Rodriguez will no doubt find work somewhere but as of right now it will not be in UFC.

