Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 UFC releases that happened in 2018

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
535   //    28 Aug 2018, 17:45 IST

UFC on Fox: Velasquez v Dos Santos - Press Conference
The UFC - Undergone some roster trimming in 2018

The UFC employs a mouth-watering amount of fighters across its many different weight classes, male and female, approximately 600 in total.

So many in fact, that it is not uncommon for the company to undergo a spot of spring cleaning every so often and release fighters or not renew their contracts.

There have been quite a number of releases in 2018. This countdown looks at three of the biggest.

#3 Yair Rodriguez

UFC 211: Miocic v Dos Santos 2
Yair Rodriguez - Following his final UFC bout versus Frankie Edgar at UFC 211

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America competition in 2014, Yair Rodriguez was a surprising UFC release in 2018.

Boasting an impressive 6-1 Octagon record, Rodriguez had defeated names such as UFC Hall of Famer, BJ Penn on his way to becoming one of the organisation's top stars.

In his seven UFC fights, Rodriguez earned "performance of the night" bonuses twice as well as partaking in the "fight of the night" on two more occasions.

Although he came up short versus the legendary, Frankie Edgar in his most recent bout at UFC 211 in May 2017, Rodriguez remained a hot commodity in the Featherweight division.

However, turning down two matches against Zabit Magomedsharipov and Ricardo Lamas for UFC 227 appeared to alienate UFC boss, Dana White so much that Rodriguez was cut from the promotion.

At only 25 years of age, Rodriguez will no doubt find work somewhere but as of right now it will not be in UFC.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Tom Lawlor Yair Rodríguez
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
7 UFC Dream Matches That Never Happened
RELATED STORY
UFC 3: What happened when Ken Shamrock returned to the...
RELATED STORY
5 Fights that could take the UFC to new commercial heights
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best UFC Knockouts
RELATED STORY
UFC 4: What happened when Royce Gracie met "The Beast"...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Holly Holm UFC fights
RELATED STORY
UFC 2: What happened at the sequel to the MMA spectacular?
RELATED STORY
UFC 5: What happened in the long anticipated rematch...
RELATED STORY
5 Top Fighters Signed By The UFC In 2018
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us