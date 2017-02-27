5 biggest sex scandals in MMA history

We look at five of the biggest sex scandals that happened outside the confines of the octagon.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 17:14 IST

The other McGregor

Sex and sport are intertwined, be it football, boxing or mixed martial arts. Many Superstars from mixed martial arts firmly believe that grappling and take-downs are not best suited for bedroom activities, but others have been foolish enough to become sexual offenders.

There have also been instances where sex tapes have generated more money than fighting in the cage. Here are 5 of the biggest sex scandals that happened outside of the confines of the Octagon:

#5 Alexander Emelianenko

The three-time Russian national Combat Sambo champion could have been one of the greatest mixed martial fighters of all time, but his life was shrouded in controversies which got the better of him. Nicknamed ‘The Grim Reaper’ Alexander was a judo exponent who started training in mixed martial arts along with his older brother, Fedor. Growing up, Alexander’s temperament often landed him in trouble, something which would escalate in the years to come.

Growing up, Alexander’s temperament often landed him in trouble, something which would escalate in the years to come. On the night of 2nd March 2014, the celebrated mixed martial arts star assaulted and raped 27-year-old Polina Stepanova, his housekeeper. After his act of brutality, Alex seized her passport.

Emelianenko pleaded not guilty and claimed that the sex between the two was consensual, in a trial that was held behind closed doors.

He was sentenced by Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court to 4.5 years in jail and fined one thousand US dollars for aggravated sexual assault but was released on parole in October 2016. He is now seeking a comeback to the world of MMA.