5 Instances of wardrobe malfunctions in MMA

Look man, it's a bird, no dragon, no Superman! Not really, it's some of our favourite fighters caught in awkward...err...'Dress slip-ups'.

@johny_payne by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 08:01 IST

Wardrobe Malfunctions are not uncommon inside the Cage (* Credits- Invicta FC)

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport that’s regarded by many as serious business, and rightfully so, considering how tough and demanding the sport can be. However, by no means is our beloved sport bereft of the run-of-the-mill goof-ups that are common in an activity involving such a great amount of physical contact.

When it comes to contact sports, a little tug-and-pull is no big deal. However, if said tug-and-pull culminates in those precious little slip-ups (I see you smiling slick!), that’s when we’ve got a problem.

MMA has had its fair share of such...ahem...slip-ups over the years. Today, we look back at some of the more memorable ones and the sequences that led to said goof-ups. Let’s take a look:

#5 Urijah Faber and the ‘Hanging Butt’ Courtesy- Reebok:

Urijah Faber’s shorts were a major source of distraction for the fans as well as the man himself. (* Credits- ZUFFA LLC)

‘The California Kid’ Urijah Faber is best known for being an early pioneer for the lighter weight classes in MMA, being the face of the now-defunct WEC promotion and for his decade-long rivalry with ‘The Dominator’ Dominick Cruz. Faber is 1-2 against Cruz, beating him via submission at WEC 26 and losing to the ‘Dominator’ at UFC 132 and UFC 199.

The Cruz-Faber Bantamweight title matchup at UFC 199 was a decent back-and-forth matchup, so to speak, with Cruz comfortably outpointing the challenger. However, the biggest talking point of the fight turned out to be Faber’s chin, his butt and his ‘Buttchin’.

Urijah’s Reebok shorts literally fell down during the first round of the fight, with his bare rear hanging out in the air for all the fans present at the arena as well as millions of viewers watching around the world, to see. Now mind you, although the referee had a clear view of the situation, he didn’t stop the action and instead just let them battle it out.

As expected, within minutes, several internet memes comparing his butt to his dimpled chin started circulating on the internet. Faber’s loose shorts made him the butt (pun intended) of all jokes and MMA memes for several months following UFC 199.

In fact, even today, fans lovingly reminisce about the Hanging Butt/Buttchin fiasco. Good times, eh! Up next, the ladies of MMA aren’t far behind...