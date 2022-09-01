5 Conor McGregor fights you didn't know you wanted to see

Despite being the most famous MMA fighter ever, and holding some of the greatest achievements in UFC history, Conor McGregor has found himself in a tough place in his career. He has suffered two losses in a row as well as a gruesome injury that has left him sidelined for more than a year.

As much as the UFC wants to sell the idea of a title shot to Mcgregor at either lightweight or welterweight, it is rather difficult to justify given the circumstances. Other non-title fights with the likes of Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz have also been discussed by fans and the media.

However, there are so many more match-ups Conor Mcgregor could choose from.

#1. Mcgregor vs Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev (Photo: UFC)

Rafael Fiziev is a Kazakhstan-born Muay Thai specialist. In the past year, he has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in the lightweight division, currently ranked at number seven. In Fiziev's last two fights against Rafael Dos Anjos and Brad Riddell, he scored two stunning knockout wins. In total, Fiziev is on a 6-fight winning streak in the UFC and is realistically looking at one more victory before getting a title shot.

That means Mcgregor can prove he still has it in him to compete with the younger generation in the UFC. Like Fiziev, the Irishman could also get a chance at the title after a win in this bout.

It should also be mentioned - considering both Fiziev's and Mcgregor's visually pleasing striking and thrilling knock-outs - the UFC could make quite an impressive promotional video for the fight.

#2. Mcgregor vs Brad Riddell

Brad Riddell (Photo: Getty)

The already mentioned Brad Riddell can possess the most impressive kickboxing career out of all UFC fighters, having racked up a 59-10 record. He has also been successful in his MMA career, winning 10 of his first 11 bouts. However, Riddell has lost his last two.

Due to his loss against Fiziev, Riddell is seemingly a major step down from him. But it's not as much of a step as it may look. Even though he was finished, Riddell had a competitive fight against Fiziev.

Riddell would be one of the best tune-up fights Mcgregor could take right now. The former kickboxer has a fun style, the heart to go through adversity, and looks good on paper. But most importantly for it to be a tune-up fight - Mcgregor would be seen as a favorite and Riddell would challenge him to look better.

#3. Mcgregor vs Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland (Photo: Getty)

Kevin Holland is another striker with a Muay-Thai style. Due to his two impressive finishes this year and his charismatic personality, Holland has become a fan favorite.

It should be said - Holland being a former middleweight might make this one of the more unlikely match-ups Mcgregor could face right now.

But that doesn't mean a fight between them won't be competitive. Holland has achieved several outstanding wins in the last three years. He has also shown exploitable flaws in his game. Prior to his TKO win, Holland lost the first round in a striking match-up against Alex Oliveira, who had lost his previous three bouts, and hasn't scored a win since 2020.

In general, Holland is a strict striker with no desire to go to the ground. That means Mcgregor vs Holland would be a fun stand-up fight. And that's not even mentioning their potentially compelling verbal back-and-forth in the build-up.

#4. Mcgregor vs Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker (Photo: Getty)

Similar to Holland, Dan Hooker has also become a fan favorite over the last few years. He was part of several breathtaking fights, including a war against multiple-time title challenger Dustin Poirier.

It was a competitive battle in which both fighters could've found a finish and was voted as one of the best MMA fights of 2020. Add in Hooker's fun personality and fans can't get enough of him.

Unfortunately, since his fight with Dustin Poirier, Hooker has decisively lost three bouts out of his last four, being finished in three of them.

His shortcomings in striking could highlight a clear path to a win for Mcgregor. But in no way would that be an easy challenge. Hooker is always ready to give it his all and Mcgregor would have to go through hell to beat him.

#5. Mcgregor vs Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson (Photo: Getty)

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is widely seen as one of the greatest strikers in MMA history.

Over their careers, Mcgregor and Thompson have often been compared for their similar karate stances. In their prime, both were practically untouchable on their feet and were able to outclass high-level opponents.

Unfortunately, their paths never crossed each other, and Mcgregor didn't face Thompson while they were at the top, given that Thompson fights a weight class above McGregor.

At the moment, Wonderboy is in a similar situation to the Irishman - with several losses in a row and no clear path to a title shot.

Regardless of their defeats, both have shown they are still high-level strikers. They may not be title contenders fighting each other, but their match-up is still one of the most fun ones the UFC can make right now.

