5 reasons why Conor McGregor being rich has nothing to do with his career decline

Conor McGregor is one of the most popular and richest athletes to have risen out of modern MMA. 'The Notorious' has revolutionized mixed martial arts in many ways, especially financially. The former UFC double champ has earned a tremendous following and a big bank over the years.

While it was inside the octagon that Conor McGregor initially earned his fame, he has continued to become more and more successful despite a declining fighting career. MMA fighters, experts, and fans have done a ton of analysis to try and figure out the phenomenon that is Conor McGregor.

In a sport as ever-changing and as unstable as MMA, how is the Irishman managing to stay relevant for so long and earn money at the same time? In this article, we look at five reasons why Conor McGregor being rich has nothing to do with his career decline.

#5. Conor McGregor is a promoter

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Conor McGregor knows how to promote a fight. The way he carries himself at press conferences, weigh-ins, and even in public is very powerful. It is also often misunderstood. McGregor always manages to attract attention. In fact, he demands it.

Many UFC fighters have started to grasp how powerful their image can be if they choose to use it to their advantage. Credit for this goes mainly to Conor McGregor as it was him who set the trend in UFC. The Irishman has broken several PPV records in company history and has been involved in the highest pay-per-view-selling UFC events.

It was due to this skill and ability to hype up a fight that made him the first ever athlete in the UFC to earn a million dollars for a single fight. Many MMA fans must still remember McGregor telling Khabib Nurmagomedov "it's only business" in the middle of their fight at UFC 229. While one theory is that McGregor was scared and wanted 'The Eagle' to show mercy, the other is that he was letting the Russian in on a trade secret.

Of course, it wouldn't have worked for Conor McGregor if he hadn't dominated the competition during his prime like he did. He outclassed and outstruck a long list of fighters to reach where he is now. Having cemented his place as one of the most skilled fighters in MMA, however, he no longer needs to prove anything ever again.

Hence, despite going 1-3 since becoming the first UFC double-champ, Conor McGregor is more famous and richer than he ever was.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by C. Naik