5 Things you need to know about Conor McGregor

Everything you need to know about the 'Notorious' one.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 19:28 IST

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather is one of the most hotly anticipated boxing matches of our generation. What will happen when the MMA megastar takes on the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match? We’re all waiting to find out.

5: He used to be bullied

With Conor McGregor being one of the most famous names in mixed martial arts history, it’s hard to believe that Conor was bullied in school as a kid. In fact, Conor starting his training was a result of him getting bullied in school. He was put in situations where he felt he needed to defend himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKXc462lsS0

He has spoken about a time when he was a kid, where he used to carry a barbell in his school bag to protect himself in case he needed to. Conor has said that while learning to protect himself, he realized that he was actually good at what he was doing and that led him to pursue a career as a professional fighter.

Check out this video of Conor McGregor breaking up a fight in a park.