5 UFC fighters who bleed and scar very easily in fights

In a sport as physically demanding as MMA, and in a promotion as top-quality as the UFC, blood is inevitable.

Fans love violence, and they also love the blood that comes with it. Fights like Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald, Cain Velasquez vs Antonio Silva and BJ Penn vs Joe Stevenson hold cult status in the UFC as some of the most enthralling - and bloody - contests of all time.

Here are five UFC fighters - past and present - who bleed and scar very easily during fights.

Honorable Mentions: Mark Hunt, Tony Ferguson, Carlos Condit

#5 Joe Lauzon

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

One of the nicest and most respectful fighters to ever compete in the UFC, Joe Lauzon was also one with an appetite for destruction. 'J-Lau' was involved in many bloodbaths over the years, with his tendency to cut easily contributing to several entertaining fights.

Lauzon's fights against Kenny Florian, Jim Miller (twice) and Michael Chiesa, apart from three others, were adjudged the Fight of the Night by the UFC. One of the most talented grapplers the promotion has ever seen, he has six Submission of the Night honors as well. His first meeting against Miller is regarded as one of the bloodiest fights in UFC history, and rightly so.

Jim Miller and Joe Lauzon went to WAR the first time they fought. Can't wait for this rematch #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/KDirrunztv — MMA GOSSiP (@MMAxGossip) July 19, 2016

Lauzon was last seen in action in 2019, when he recorded a first-round TKO win over Jonathan Pearce.

#4 Diego Sanchez

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Diego Sanchez has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, although he seems to have taken a step in the right direction by parting ways with "life coach" Joshua Fabia.

Amidst all the commotion, Sanchez's decorated UFC career as an entertaining fighter who gave it his all every time he stepped foot in the octagon has taken a backseat. Famous for his brawl against Gilbert Melendez, 'The Nightmare' also put on vicious fights against Martin Kampmann and Clay Guida.

It remains to be seen if Sanchez will compete in the UFC again, with president Dana White recently appearing to offer him a retirement fight.

#3 Nick Diaz

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

The elder Diaz brother, Nick, has teased a return to the UFC in 2021. And although he's 37 years old and last competed in January 2015, MMA fans around the world are eagerly waiting for him to grace the octagon again.

Diaz promised entertainment - and bloodshed - each time he fought. Clashes such as the one against Takanori Gomi left him a bloody mess, leading to him going under the knife in 2008 for a procedure that would make him less prone to cuts.

Diaz's trainer Cesar Gracie once said:

"We had a plastic surgeon look at it. He said that Nick's ocular bones are extremely sharp, and he's always going to cut and keep building up scar tissue. So fortunately, the plastic surgeon was able to remedy that by filing it down and making it smooth like someone that doesn't cut. Before, Nick was constantly getting cut, even when he was rolling. I mean, it was weird."

#2 Matt Brown

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

With seven losses in his last 10 UFC fights, Matt Brown has been on the precipice of retirement for more than a couple of years now. But 'The Immortal' remains part of the best MMA promotion in the world because of his no-holds-barred approach to fighting.

Blessed with an appetite for savagery, Brown has won the UFC Fight of the Night award three times. The 40-year-old also has the most knockout wins in the UFC welterweight division (11), apart from most finishes (13). He may be a victim of his own toughness and ability to absorb punishment, but he promises violence each time he steps in the cage despite his age.

Brown, who has shed more blood in the octagon than most, will take on Dhiego Lima at UFC on ESPN 25 this month.

#1 Nate Diaz

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Was there ever any doubt as to who'd top this list? Fan favorite Nate Diaz has shed liters of blood in the octagon over the years, with his propensity to cut in a matter of one or two strikes well known to all in the MMA community.

You would be hard-pressed to find a Diaz fight, especially a recent one, where he's finished it without incident. In fact, in his most recent UFC appearance, against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt, things came to a head - the doctor refused to let him compete owing to a nasty gash over one eye.

At the end of the day, Diaz is one of the most entertaining fighters the UFC has ever seen and his scar tissue definitely serves the bloodlust of rabid fans well.

