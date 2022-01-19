5 UFC fighters who know how to wage mental warfare

The UFC is no longer just about the slugfests inside the octagon. It's also about the numerous mind games that fighters indulge in before, during and even after a fight.

Mental warfare is arguably a necessary weapon to have in one's arsenal. If used the right way, it can severely dent an opponent's performance during a fight. On the flip side, it's a loose cannon that can become a fighter's nightmare if it goes wrong.

While fighters aren't known to shy away from chipping at their opponents' confidence, there are some who own the art of psychological warfare.

On that note, here are five UFC fighters who know how to wage mental warfare.

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov

It goes without saying that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best to have ever fought in the UFC lightweight division. Known for his ground fighting skills, the Russian ran through the lightweight division before hanging up his gloves in 2020.

Unlike his calm demeanor outside the octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov was extremely adept at psychological warfare and was known for talking to his opponents while pounding them with aplomb.

One of the earliest instances of this trend goes back to UFC 205 between him and Michael Johnson. Nurmagomedov, who was yet to be a champion, was caught on camera asking Johnson to give up, while simultaneously peppering him with his strong ground-and-pound game.

"You have to give up, hey! I need fight for the title. I need [to] fight for the title, you know this, I deserve it. You agree? Huh? Our of everybody, I deserve this."

UFC 229 remains one of the best examples of his mind games inside the octagon. Considering the bad blood between him and Conor McGregor leading up to the fight, fans expected Nurmagomedov to not keep quiet during the fight. And neither did he disappoint.

After having effected a takedown in the second round, Nurmagomedov could be heard egging McGregor on to talk while he kept pounding him from the top position.

"What happened? What happened? Let's talk now! Talk! Let's talk now! Let's talk!...You tired?"

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk to Conor McGregor here:

