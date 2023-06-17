Alex Pereira's sister gets MMA victory, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou face-off, UFC president Dana White defends the Nelk Boys from NHL: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk UFC star Alex Pereira's sister Aline earning her first victory in MMA, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have suprising face-off and Dana White once against defends the Nelk Boys from criticism.

#3. Alex Pereira's sister Aline Pereira stuns in first MMA victory

Aline Pereira has proven that fighting is in her family's blood after dazzling in her bout at the LFA 160: Sweeney vs. Begosso card this weekend.

Pereira initially debuted in MMA last year but came up short to a much more experienced fighter. The Brazilian opted to go back to the drawing board and make the necessary adjustments in order to be victorious in the future.

The 32-year-old then faced Chelsea Conner at LFA 160 and proved to herself and her fans that the time away was necessary.

Catch Pereira's striking display here:

Aline Pereira turned it on from the get go and dominated the fight across the three rounds. She put on a clinical striking performance that saw her earn a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) over the American. The Brazilian also showed off her impressive takedown defense against Conner, who was forced into a striking match after failing to take the fight to the floor.

Pereira, like her brother Alex, is also an experienced kickboxer and is a veteran of kickboxing promotion, GLORY. As it stands she has a 6-2 record as a kickboxer and is now 1-1 in MMA.

#2. Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou go viral after face-off at PFL 5 event

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou met face-to-face at PFL 5, adding more fuel to the fire of speculation about a potential clash between the two.

The pair had long been expected to meet inside the UFC octagon, as many believed Jones' main motivation for moving up a division was to eventually face the Cameroonian star.

Their superfight was, however, put on an indefinite hiatus after it was announced Ngannou had failed to agree to a new contract with UFC. He vacated his heavyweight belt and later signed a historic deal with the PFL.

Jones then made his heavyweight debut and captured the vacant title in 'The Predator's' absense.

Watch the pair size each other up here:

Following their face-off, fans are once again demanding the fight despite both men being on opposite sides of MMA's promotional landscape.

PFL president Ray Sefo also gave his thoughts on the face-to-face when he spoke to the press after the event. Sefo was asked what exactly Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones said to one another, where he stated that both men were respectful but keen to fight:

"They had nothing but love and respect for each other. They both said what they wanted to say, they both want to fight each other. I believe Francis also said 'Don't let the system dictate what you do'...I could sense a lot of respect there and they both want the fight."

Catch Sefo's comments here (4:30):

#1. UFC president Dana White defends the Nelk Boys after criticism from NHL

Dana White recently came to the defense of the Nelk Boys, after they released a video stating that the National Hockey League (NHL) had refused to work with them.

The Nelk Boys or Nelk, are a group of YouTuber pranksters and podcasters who have risen to star status across social media. Their TikTok and Instagram accounts currently boast over 4 million followers and their YouTube channel is approaching 10 million subscribers.

The UFC president struck-up an unlikely friendship with the group after he appeared on their Full Send podcast. He has since reappeared on the show multiple times, given the group extravagant gifts and collaborated with their brand to create official UFC merch.

In the video the Nelk Boys uploaded to TikTok, they revealed to Dana White that they had been told the NHL didn't want to work with them. One of the YouTube personalities said:

"The NHL told us if Nelk Boys is involved, we don't want anything to do with it."

The UFC president then hit back at the hockey organization and didn't hold his tongue. White stated that the reason they likely ruled out doing business together was because they don't understand youth culture. He said:

"F*** 'em. They're all old dumb f****** people that have no idea what's going on. They have no idea where this younger generation is, how you reach them, any of that s***." [H/t Mirror]

