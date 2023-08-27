Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects five-round war against aggressive Smilla Sundell

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is preparing herself for a long night in the office in case she doesn’t finish Smilla Sundell inside the distance.

In April 2022, Sundell became the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion. Now, the 18-year-old phenom will defend her throne for the first time in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14, which is scheduled for September 29.

Sundell was initially matched up against fellow foe Jackie Buntan before the latter pulled out. As a result, Hellen Rodrigues stepped in with hopes of becoming a two-division world champion.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues, the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion, had this to say about fighting Sundell:

“She likes to go forward all the time. She comes to fight, she comes to attack with her knees, long knees and punch. We [are going] to do the same. We really think it's gonna be a five-round war.”

Smilla Sundell made her ONE Championship debut in February 2022, defeating Diandra Martin with a third-round knockout. Two months later, ‘The Hurricane’ emerged victorious in a five-round war against Jackie Buntan to become a world champion.

The 18-year-old looks to work toward superstardom, starting with her first world title defense on September 29. Meanwhile, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues became the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion in her promotional debut against Stamp Fairtex.

After stepping away from competition to give birth and raise her little champ, Rodrigues returned on March 24 to defend her throne and unify the crown against Janet Todd.

Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The stacked September 29 bill will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime for active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

