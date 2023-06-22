Anatoly Malykhin mocks Arjan Bhullar and says there are no good wrestlers from Canada

Anatoly Malykhin, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, trolled Arjan Bhullar’s wrestling this week by claiming he doesn’t know any good wrestlers from Canada.

The Russian stalwart has been feuding with Bhullar, the ONE heavyweight world champion, over social media for two years now and he doesn’t seem to care to stop.

Not missing another opportunity to mock his rival, especially now that they’re set on a collision course this Friday for ONE Friday Fights 22, Anatoly Malykhin shared exactly what he thinks about Bhullar’s world-class wrestling background.

“I don't know any wrestlers from Canada,” he told ONE Championship. “None who have shown good results in the heavyweight division.”

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar built most of his entire career competing in national and international wrestling championships.

Notably, he made history as the first Canadian of South Asian descent to represent Canada at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Bhullar ventured into MMA two years later, starting as an amateur before turning professional.

Bhullar's transition from wrestling to MMA proved to be a resounding success. His well-rounded skill set propelled him to the top, culminating in a TKO victory over Brandon Vera in May 2021 to claim the ONE heavyweight world title.

Although Bhullar’s wrestling pedigree has been touted to be among the best, Anatoly Malykhin isn’t convinced Bhullar’s wrestling skills are up to par with his.

Similarly, the Russian stalwart began his MMA career with a strong wrestling background. He competed as an amateur wrestler in his younger years, developing his skills just enough to test the MMA waters.

Amassing an undefeated record of 12-0, Malykhin believes Bhullar may be overreaching if he believes he can dominate him in both the wrestling and striking department.

Fight enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between Bhullar and Malykhin this Friday, where the undisputed heavyweight champion of ONE Championship will be determined. The monumental showdown will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, leaving no doubt as to who reigns supreme in the heavyweight division.

