Arian Sadikovic thanks his supporters after big win over Nieky Holzken 

Arian Sadikovic was thankful for all of his friends, family, and team members who supported him en route to a big win over Nieky Holzken inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month.

Sadikovic left Thailand with the biggest win of his career at ONE Fight Night 11, scoring a unanimous decision against four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken. ‘Game Over’ has now won two of his last three under the ONE Championship banner with his lone loss coming against reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press event, Arian Sadikovic shared his appreciation for those that supported him along the way, including his coach who traveled to The Land of Smiles with him for final preparations.

“First of all, thanks to God. Alhamdulillah. This is the most important for me. Second, I want to thank my family, my friends. All those who support me. From Germany, Bosnia, Montenegro, and all the Balkan regions. And most importantly, my coach who came with me to Thailand to prepare in the last weeks. And to all my sponsors. I don't know if you see it, but I have to put it up. And to the guys from the US, from Boston. Big greetings.”

Though admittedly still one or two big wins away, Arian Sadikovic is ultimately gunning for another shot at Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship. Until that time comes, the German standout will continue to climb back up the ladder, using any man ONE puts in front of him as a rung.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

