Aung La N Sang counts the days down for ONE Championship’s US debut

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is counting down the days before his return to the U.S. for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

‘The Burmese Python’ is over the moon to compete in his adopted home a decade after his first MMA outing back in 2005. Therefore, he’s counting down the days to his anticipated middleweight showdown with Fan Rong, which takes place on May 5 at the 1st Bank Center in Colorado.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“One month out from @onechampionship debut in the US 🇺🇸. #OneFightNight10.”

Fans across the world are also growing in anticipation of seeing the Burmese icon take center stage in their hometown.

Check out some of their reactions below:

alexeipergande:

“Let’s go!! 🔥👏”

alex.duarteee:

“Can’t wait”

alnoahbonjoc:

❤️🔥😍😍

moreareaeimma:

King 👑

renjie5509:

🔥🔥🏆🏆

Aung La N Sang captured the ONE middleweight world title when he avenged a decision loss to former world titleholder Vitaly Bigdash back in June 2017. He made sports history by becoming Myanmar’s first ONE world champion. To commemorate his achievement, the people of Myanmar erected a bronze statue of ‘The Burmese Python’ at the Kachin National Manau Park in Myitkyina.

Although he represents two flags now, Burmese-American fans have never wavered in their love and support. They are expected to attend the US event and cheer on their countryman from the stands as Aung La N Sang strives to keep his winning streak alive.

Potentially, with one more fight to go, Aung La is on the brink of getting another shot at the world title to face long-time adversary, The Dutch Knight Reinier de Ridder.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

