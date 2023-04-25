Aung La N Sang loves football the most outside of the cage

Watching MMA is not the only sport Aung La N Sang takes interest in. He’s also an avid supporter and loyal fan of European football.

The middleweight superstar is on a collision course to face Chinese powerstriker Fan Rong in front of a sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Ahead of his blockbuster showdown, Aung La went live on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” to connect with the fans before they watch him on May 5.

One of the questions thrown at him said:

“Hey Aung, what is your favorite sport outside MMA?”

He replied:

“I like combat sports but I do like football ⚽️ and basketball 🏀.”

May 5th will be a historic night for Aung La and his growing family, as he returns to compete on U.S. ground nearly a decade after joining ONE Championship in 2014.

While competing in the East, ‘The Burmese Python’ has racked up a pro record of 14-4 in addition to winning both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Regrettably, he lost both belts to ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder but is empowered by the idea of meeting him again to right the wrongs in his next bid for the ONE middleweight world title.

Currently riding a remarkable two-fight win streak in less than six months, fans would say Aung La is in a great position for a shot at gold if he gets a third stoppage against Fan Rong.

So look for a knockout or submission from Aung La N Sang on Friday, May 5. It’s going to be a good one.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, which North American fans can watch for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

