Belal Muhammad wants next title shot, Ebanie Bridges praises Jake Paul, Former UFC champ talks broken relationship with Dana White: MMA News Roundup

In today's issue, we will discuss Belal Muhammad's comments regarding his title aspirations, as well as Ebanie Bridges offering her respect to Jake Paul. Also, former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reveals the turning point in relationship with Dana White.

#3. Belal Muhammad advocates for next title shot over Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad has outlined the reasons why he believes he is more deserving of a title shot against Leon Edwards than Shavkat Rakhmonov.

'Remember the Name' is currently ranked No.2 in the welterweight rankings and has been in fine form in the octagon. He he is undefeated in his last 10 outings, picking up wins over notable names such as Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson. The only blemish on his record is a no contest against the champion due to an accidental eye poke.

In regards to Rakhmonov, the Kazakh fighter earned the biggest win of his career at UFC 296 when he submitted 'Wonderboy' in the second round. His victory extended his professional to 18-0, all of which have come via a finish.

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Muhammad said:

"I haven't lost in five years. There's nobody that should be ahead of me for this title fight. There's nothing that should be said. Even when I took that Gilbert Burns fight, they said, 'If you win, you're the number-one contender.' That's it. There's nothing else."

Catch Muhammad's comments here (14:00):

#2. Ebanie Bridges praises Jake Paul for training role with with 2024 USA Boxing team

Ebanie Bridges recently lauded Jake Paul for what he's doing to help amateur boxing in the USA.

'The Problem Child' announced on social media that he will be working with and training alongside several medalist hopefuls for the Olympic games in Paris next year. He will also accompany the team to the games and outlined his desire to help grow the sport of boxing.

'The Blonde Bomber' responded to Paul's post, offering her respect for the work that he's doing. She wrote:

"It's just incredible how you are giving back. So much respect to you @jakepaul. Proud of you."

#1. Former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson outlines moment his relationship with Dana White turned sour

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has revealed the moment that his relationship with Dana White broke down.

The UFC CEO is notorious among the MMA community for his brash personality. On more than one occasion, White has acted bitterly or spoken publicly about his own grievances with fighters.

Speaking on a recent episode of his own JAXXON PODCAST, 'Rampage' discussed his relationship with Dana White whilst talking to Aljamain Sterling, who has had his own issue with the UFC brass. Jackson said:

"My job was just to entertain people. That's what I like. Win or lose, I ain't give a f***. I like entertaining. I didn't give a f*** about getting my a** kicked. That's one of my secrets. That's why I fought the way I would fight. So I told him, let the logos fight each other. Let's see how many fans sit down and watch that sh*t. Dana White got mad and that's when our relationship went south."

Watch the clip here:

