Bradley Martyn warned not to fight Logan Paul, UFC veteran comments on Erin Moriarty's plastic surgery rumors, undefeated middleweight praises Khabib Nurmagomedov: MMA News Roundup

A former UFC champion has sent out a warning to Bradley Martyn and a veteran fighter has given their thoughts on Hollywood's beauty standards. Undefeated middlweight Sharabutdin Magomedov also gave his take on the chances of him defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Find out more details in today's (Jan. 17) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Former UFC champion warns Bradley Martyn not to fight Logan Paul

Social media and fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been warned not to face Logan Paul in a mixed martial arts bout.

Former light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was a recent guest on Martyn's show, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk. During the show, the host stated that they were interested in facing 'The Maverick' in the octagon.

'Rampage' immediately dismissed Martyn's chances and highlighted Paul's wrestling background as a major reason why. Jackson also wasn't confident in Martyn's own fighting skills. He said:

“He’d probably kick your **s. Get your **s kicked by Logan Paul. He a great athlete... But you want to fight him in an MMA fight? He’s gonna kick your **s.”

Catch Jackson's comments here:

Expand Tweet

#2. UFC veteran highlights Erin Moriarty’s transformation post-alleged plastic surgery

UFC veteran Jake Shields recently weighed in on rumors of Erin Moriarty undergoing plastic surgery and gave his thoughts on the problems that unrealistic beauty standards have caused.

Podcaster Royce Lopez first highlighted Moriarty's new look on X (formerly Twitter), sharing before and after photographs of the The Boys actress. He wrote:

"Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what's wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this? This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys...she was already very pretty."

Expand Tweet

The tweet caught Shields' attention, who agreed with the podcaster, stating that he believes she looked better before allegedly having the plastic surgery.

Shields also suggested that women have a hard think about ever having cosmetic surgery as the results aren't often what were intended. He responded:

"She's clearly better looking before getting any work done and this is generally the case. Girls need to stop messing with their faces."

Expand Tweet

#1. Undefeated UFC star Sharabutdin Magomedov claims Khabib Nurmagomedov "will break me" if they were to fight

Sharabutdin Magomedov is the latest Dagestan export who is making waves in the UFC. The undefeated middleweight made his debut in the MMA promotion last year, defeating Bruno Silva via unanimous decision at UFC 294.

In a recent interview, Magomedov offered high praise to fellow Dagestani and former fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to the 29-year-old, not only is 'The Eagle' his hero in regards of MMA, he also believes the former lightweight champ would handidly beat him in a fight.

The 185-pounder said:

"When I look at Khabib, he looks so big. I wanted to wrestle him when he was around the same weight as me. I believe now he's heavier than me, and physically... I wanted to feel that strength that he had when he was still competing. But now I understand that he is really a bear, and he can just break me."

Check out Magomedov's comments here:

Expand Tweet