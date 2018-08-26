Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brave 15: Main Fight Card Revealed

Hari Bhagirath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    26 Aug 2018, 13:24 IST

Brave 15 marks the entry of Brave Combat Federation to Colombia
Brave 15 marks the entry of Brave Combat Federation to Colombia

Brave Combat Federation has revealed the full fight card for Brave 15 taking place on 7th September in Coliseo Bicentenario at Bucaramanga, Colombia. Brave 15 marks the first event taking place in the continent of South America in a nation other than in Brazil. Brave 15 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The main event will feature Godofredo "Pepey" Castro from Brazil facing Alex "Rolo" Torres from Colombia in a lightweight bout. The co-main event will feature Gabriel Miranda from Brazil will make his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation against Fernando Noriega from Peru in the featherweight division.

Cleiton Silva from Brazil will return to face Pedro Colman from Paraguay in the lightweight division. Cleiton had made a statement after handing over the first defeat for Ahmed Amir in Brave Combat Federation during Brave 11. Ricardo Tirloni from Brazil will face Ramon Cardozo from Mexico in a lightweight matchup. Geraldo "Luan Santana" will face Jaime "Instinto" Cordova from Peru in a welterweight bout. Mauricio Reis from Brazil will face Mauricio Otalora from Colombia in the welterweight division and Eduardo Garvon from Brazil will face Matias Juarez from Argentina in a catchweight bout.


Fight card: Brave 15, Colombia
Fight card: Brave 15, Colombia

The fight card features six nations including Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Mexico and Paraguay. Colombia, Peru and Paraguay will be represented for the first time in Brave Combat Federation. Brazil will be featuring seven athletes to compete in the fight card. Multiple partnerships were signed by the Bahrain based promotion with IS 360 Sport & Entertainment, Vanguardia Liberal, JJ Sonido, Canal TRO and Avianca to host the event. The fight night will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom, and Fite TV.

Main Card

Godofredo "Pepey" Castro vs. Alex "Rolo" Torres - Lightweight bout

Gabriel Miranda vs. Fernando Noriega - Featherweight bout

Cleiton Silva vs. Pedro Colman - Lightweight bout

Ricardo Tirloni vs. Ramon Cardozo - Lightweight bout

Geraldo "Luan Santana" vs. Jaime "Instinto" Cordova - Welterweight bout

Mauricio Reis vs. Mauricio Otalora - Welterweight bout

Eduardo Garvon vs. Matias Juarez - Catchweight bout


Topics you might be interested in:
Brave Combat Federation
Hari Bhagirath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Fight card announced for Brave 14 in Morocco
RELATED STORY
Fight card announced for Brave 13: Europe Evolution in...
RELATED STORY
Official Results: Brave 14 - Tangier, Morocco
RELATED STORY
Official Weigh-in Results - Brave 12: KHK Legacy
RELATED STORY
Brave 14: Official Weigh-in Results
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation announces main event for Colombia
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation launches global streaming platform
RELATED STORY
Combat Sambo World Champions to compete in Brave 14
RELATED STORY
Ex-UFC fighter signed by Brave Combat Federation for Belfast
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation to return to India in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us