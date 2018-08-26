Brave 15: Main Fight Card Revealed

Brave 15 marks the entry of Brave Combat Federation to Colombia

Brave Combat Federation has revealed the full fight card for Brave 15 taking place on 7th September in Coliseo Bicentenario at Bucaramanga, Colombia. Brave 15 marks the first event taking place in the continent of South America in a nation other than in Brazil. Brave 15 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The main event will feature Godofredo "Pepey" Castro from Brazil facing Alex "Rolo" Torres from Colombia in a lightweight bout. The co-main event will feature Gabriel Miranda from Brazil will make his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation against Fernando Noriega from Peru in the featherweight division.

Cleiton Silva from Brazil will return to face Pedro Colman from Paraguay in the lightweight division. Cleiton had made a statement after handing over the first defeat for Ahmed Amir in Brave Combat Federation during Brave 11. Ricardo Tirloni from Brazil will face Ramon Cardozo from Mexico in a lightweight matchup. Geraldo "Luan Santana" will face Jaime "Instinto" Cordova from Peru in a welterweight bout. Mauricio Reis from Brazil will face Mauricio Otalora from Colombia in the welterweight division and Eduardo Garvon from Brazil will face Matias Juarez from Argentina in a catchweight bout.

Fight card: Brave 15, Colombia

The fight card features six nations including Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Mexico and Paraguay. Colombia, Peru and Paraguay will be represented for the first time in Brave Combat Federation. Brazil will be featuring seven athletes to compete in the fight card. Multiple partnerships were signed by the Bahrain based promotion with IS 360 Sport & Entertainment, Vanguardia Liberal, JJ Sonido, Canal TRO and Avianca to host the event. The fight night will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom, and Fite TV.

Main Card

Godofredo "Pepey" Castro vs. Alex "Rolo" Torres - Lightweight bout

Gabriel Miranda vs. Fernando Noriega - Featherweight bout

Cleiton Silva vs. Pedro Colman - Lightweight bout

Ricardo Tirloni vs. Ramon Cardozo - Lightweight bout

Geraldo "Luan Santana" vs. Jaime "Instinto" Cordova - Welterweight bout

Mauricio Reis vs. Mauricio Otalora - Welterweight bout

Eduardo Garvon vs. Matias Juarez - Catchweight bout