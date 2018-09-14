BRAVE 16: Dreaded Algerian Triangle set for Bubba Jenkins

Boudedzdame is currently on a six-fight win streak out of which five came by way of submissions and three of the submissions were by way of triangle choke submission

What's the story?

Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame will face the 2011 NCAA Division 1 champion and ex-Bellator fighter Bubba Jenkins who will be making his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation during the BRAVE 16 event which will take place on 21st September at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In case you didn't know...

Elias “Smile” Boudedzdame stands out from the typical mold of a professional mixed martial artist.

Always with his iconic smile, Elias stays out of thrash talks and faces fiercest intimidations from his opponents with a smile even when he is set to touch gloves and swing into action. It must be noted that a smile spreads across the face of the champion followed by a thumbs up each time he locks in the dreaded triangle choke which had given nine of his 15 victories in his career.

The submission expert from Algeria broke into the ranks by dominant submission victories over veteran opponents including two ex-UFC fighters who were submitted within the first round of action.

The heart of the matter

Boudegzdame is trained at La Bonne Ecole in Montpellier, France by his brother Amine Boudegzdame.

Jenkins is a decorated wrestler who trains alongside some of the best in the industry and will be a major threat to the champion who will be defending his title for the second time.

Elias is the first fighter in Brave Combat Federation to have been crowned a champion and to have defended the title more than once in the organization which is soon set to celebrate its second anniversary.

The championship title victory of Elias Boudegzdame was celebrated as a national achievement for Algeria and marked Elias as the first champion from the continent of Africa in the organization.

The submission expert has twice stopped his opponents with his dreaded triangle choke including a flying triangle choke which Elias had swung into during his first championship title defense in Amman, Jordan during Brave 10.

When asked about his opponent, Bubba Jenkins, the coach of the featherweight fighter was confident, “The Smile always wins.

Once the submission is locked, the bout is done and Elias knows it the best than anyone else.

Do not let his looks fool you, he has the heart of a true champion. Once an opponent is locked in the triangle, it is the same as landing in the Bermuda Triangle”, said Amine Boudegzdame.

Boudegzdame who is the only mixed martial artist in the world to have been awarded the national uniform by the Ministry of Sports of Algeria has incredibly improved his striking game during Brave 10.

The showdown against Jenkins will explore the ultimate test for the champion who thrives in the art of submission against an accomplished wrestler.

What's next?

Brave Combat Federation has announced that Brave 16 will take place on 21st September at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.