MMA News: Brave 16 Official Results: Jarrah crowned as the welterweight champion.

Jarrah Al Selawe crowned the champion of the welterweight division by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Jarrah Al Selawe became the first fighter from the GCC to be crowned as a champion in Brave Combat Federation. Al Selawe ended the title reign of the welterweight champion Carlston Harris. Selawe stopped Harris in the first round with a TKO.

The welterweight champion from Jordan is undefeated in the organization with the most number of wins. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa crowned Al Selawe as the new welterweight champion.

Brave Combat Federation hosted the official weigh-ins for Brave 16 hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE. All the fighters had cleared the weight to compete in the largest mixed martial arts event hosted in the United Arab Emirates.

Brave Combat Federation returns to Abu Dhabi with one of the biggest sporting events of the year highlighted by 2 title fights and a stacked fight card.

Brave 16 is hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The fight night took place on 21st September at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The gates will be open from 5:00 PM.

Results of the other bouts:

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa alongside Mohammed Shahid and Hamza Kooheji.

In the opening bout, Team Lakay dominated with a win against IMMAF medalist Hussain Ayyad. The Philippines secured the first win for the night as John Cris Corton secured the win by unanimous decision. Crisanto Pitpitunge was handed over his second defeat by Hamza Kooheji from Bahrain. Kooheji dominated two rounds with his wrestling to secure a major win for Bahrain.

In the co-main event, Bubba Jenkins dominated all five rounds against the featherweight champion, Elias Boudegzdame. The 2011 NCAA Division 1 champion made his way to dominate Boudegzdame to end the longest championship reign in the promotion. Jenkins even escaped a really tight-looking heel hook that Boudegzdame threatened in a last-gasp effort late in the 4th round. Bubba Jenkins clasped his first major championship title with a last-second suplex.

The 10-time BJJ World Champ Bruno Malfacine remains undefeated in his professional MMA career as he submitted Cris Rodriguez Jr. in the first round. Mohammed Fakhreddine suffered his second defeat in Brave Combat Federation as Dagestan’s Gadzhimusa Gadzhiev handed the superstar from Lebanon the loss by TKO.

Sweden’s Dmitrijs Homjakovs faced Mounir Lazzez, in one of the most exciting fights of the night. Lazzez stood his ground and tried to time counter punches and elbows against Homjakovs. Just when Homjakovs seemed to be in control, the Tunisian knocked him down with a short right hand. Homjakovs withstood the punishment from Lazzez showing incredible heart. Lazzez, however, finished the opponent in the second round in a fight that could easily claim the fight of the night.

South Africa’s Chad Hanekom secured a second-round win over the undefeated Italian, Leon Aliu. The South African dominated all the three rounds with his wrestling securing the win by unanimous decision. Guram Kutateladze made his promotional debut with an incredible win by unanimous decision over Erick da Silva.

Guram showcased a high volume assault of punches and kicks to inflict significant damage over Da Silva. Guram Kutateladze closed the fight by mixing in a pair of takedowns before slugging it out to the bell. In other matches, Vaughn Donayre was submitted by Flavio Serafim, while Nawras Abzakh suffered defeat by unanimous decision against Louie Sanoudakis.

Next month Brave CF will host its first event, Brave 17 in Pakistan. Brave 21, the promotions second event in India will take before the year ends.