Brave Combat Federation announces main event for Colombia

Godofredo "Pepey" Castro.

Brave Combat Federation has announced the first MMA event to be held in Colombia. The Main Event will feature Godofredo "Pepey" Castro from Brazil facing Alex "Rolo" Torres from Colombia.

The presence of Brave Combat Federation in the Nation is expected to be a game changer for the sport in the Colombia. The organization had announced that it will be looking out for more destinations in South America after the commercial success and reach that it had found hosting events in Brazil.

Currently, Brazil is the nation that has hosted the most number of editions and has signed the most number of fighters in the fastest growing mixed martial arts promotion in the world.

The Main Event will feature Godofredo "Pepey" Castro from Brazil facing Alex "Rolo" Torres from Colombia. Brave Combat Federation have signed multiple partnerships with IS 360 Sport & Entertainment, Vanguardia Liberal, JJ Sonido, Canal TRO and Avianca to host the event. The public weigh-ins will be conducted on 6th of September ahead of the fight night.

The President of Brave Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid stated, “Colombia had showcased the steady growth and an active abundance of talent who are reaching out to global platforms for events and exposure. At this juncture, it is ideal that we reach out to the region to empower and nurture the growth of the sport. We can connect the combined synergies of Brazil and Colombia to amplify the growth potential in the region and reach out to the world utilizing the continuously growing platform of Brave Combat Federation”.

Brave 15 marks the first event taking place in the continent of South America in a nation other than in Brazil. The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Public Weigh-Ins will be conducted on 6th of September ahead of the fight night. The fight night will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom, Fite TV and FloCombat.