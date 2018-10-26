Brave Combat Federation: Brave 17 Full Card Preview

Brave 17 is shaping up to be an enormously successful card!

Brave Combat Federation is here to stay, and they want you to know that. Shaping up for what is their 17th big event, the MMA promotion, Brave Combat Federation is ready to make quite the impact with this event.

The event is set to take place in Pakistan, and this is the first time that an International mixed martial arts event will be held in the country. The event's patron is His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The event will have athletes from 12 nations coming to compete in the country. After the event is broadcast, Brave 17 will be the most broadcast combat sports event to take place in the history of MMA in Pakistan.

In the last Brave Event, after Brave 16, Brave crowned their first Champion from the GCC to be crowned as Champion after he defeated Welterweight Champion Carlston Harris. After the last event took place in Abu Dhabi, this fight card for Brave 17 will take place in Pakistan.

The main event of the night will feature a fight between combatants from the countries of Brazil and France, as Rodrigo Cavalheiro will be representing Brazil when he takes on Abdoul Abdouraguimov who will be representing France.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the fights which will take place on the card for Brave 17. Before heading into the main card in detail, let's take a look at the fights set for the undercard.

Undercard for Brave 17:

Ahmed Amir vs. John Brewin (Lightweight)

Yibugele vs. Zia Mashwani (Featherweight)

Haider Farman vs. Ariel Oliveros (Strawweight)

Najam Khan vs. Mohammed Wasim (Welterweight)

Abbas Khan vs. Sikander Badar (Amateur Welterweight)

With the Undercard featuring several fights of the best quality, let's take a look at the fights for the main card of the event.

#5 JP Buys vs. Gamzat Magomedov (Bantamweight)

Buys missed out on a UFC contract following his loss in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

In one of the first fights from the night, JP Buys is set to face Gamzat Magomedov. The two fighters are no strangers to the Octagon. JP Buys is sure to have his hands full when he squares off against Magomedov, as the fighter is yet to lose.

Magomedov will make his 2nd appearance for Brave, after Brave CF 12, where he won the third professional fight in his career in a row. Now with a 3-0 undefeated streak, he will look to make it 4-0.

Buys also comes into the fight on the back of a big win at EFC 69. He was also a part of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, but a loss there saw him unable to retain his place there.

