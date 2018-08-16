Brave Combat Federation launches global streaming platform

Brave CF recently confirmed plans to return to India

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation announced the launch of Brave TV, which provides live online streaming of events hosted by the organization. Two events will be streamed exclusively for the initial subscribers.

In case you didn't know...

BRAVE has announced an aggressive expansion in the athlete relations and the broadcast segments leading to 2018. Currently, 242 athletes have signed or represented from 43 nations in Brave Combat Federation.

Brave Combat Federation expanded its global reach by being broadcasted live through Abu Dhabi Sports in the MENA region, StarSat and VodaCom for Africa, FloCombat for the United States of America, Combate in Brazil, B1B in Bulgaria and Fite TV in USA, UK, Canada and Australia. The rest of the world will be covered through online services provided by Brave TV.

The heart of the matter

The platform will feature extensive martial arts content as well as related licensed material, including documentaries, programs, live events, and competitions. Brave Combat Federation has estimated that more than a billion mixed martial arts fans it can potentially reach through online streaming. Currently Brave Combat Federation has announced upcoming events in Colombia, UAE, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, India and South Africa.

Recently the promotion had enabled expansion programs in 2018 to increase the global footprint of the promotion. This had resulted in improving the viewership and expanding the roster of talents signed with Brave Combat Federation. The development will boost the upcoming Brave International Combat Week 2018 which is the largest sports initiative to be hosted in Bahrain with participation confirmed from over 103 nations.

What's next?

Brave CF recently confirmed plans to return to India to host a global fight card in the month of December 2018. The promotion hinted that more local athletes will be signed. However, the competing athletes from India were not revealed.

The remaining global events will take place in Morocco, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.