Brave Combat Federation partners with Mercury Sports Entertainment to host events in India

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 180 // 03 Sep 2018, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brave CF partners with Mercury Sports Entertainment

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation announced Mercury Sports Entertainment as its official partner and promoter in India. Brave 21 will be hosted in India on 21 December flagging off the partnership.

In case you didn't know...

Brave Combat Federation is the only global mixed martial arts organization to host events in India till date. Brave confirmedCF plans to return to India to host a global fight card in the month of December 2018. The announcement was made during the Brave Global Expansion 2018 conference held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The previous edition was hosted in Mumbai and featured athletes from United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Poland, Canada, Netherlands, Philippines, Mexico, Egypt, Thailand, and India. Brave CF is an initiative under His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Kingdom of Bahrain and President of the West Asian Athletics Association.

The heart of the matter

The contract signing was held on 29 August at Park Regis Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation made the announcement at the press conference which was presided by Akbar Rasheed and Vamshi Raju, Founders of Mercury Sports Entertainment and Aditya Ps, President of All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Brave 21 will be hosted in India.

“The latest development is a step towards realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa to create a global eco-system for the sport of mixed martial arts that will nurture the sport at all levels and benefit the athlete community. Brave Combat Federation along with Mercury Sports Entertainment has long-term plans for the expansion of Brave and MMA in India which is significant for the future of the sport in the great nation of India”, said Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation.

What's next?

The initiative will develop reality TV shows, gyms, merchandise, nutrition and multi-city leagues in India by Brave Combat Federation. The initiative will have a significant impact in providing opportunities for the upcoming athletes as well as strengthening relations to develop cultural, economic and investment opportunities between the two nations.