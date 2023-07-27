BREAKING: Exciting bantamweight fight added to UFC Paris in September

An exciting bantamweight bout has been added to the UFC Paris card, which is set to take place on September 2nd. Journalist Marcel Dorff broke the news on Twitter, saying:

"Taylor Lapilus will fight Muin Gafurov at #UFCParis on September 2nd. (first rep. @RMCSportCombat) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

The bantamweight division is quickly becoming one of the UFC's most talent-stacked divisions, and is witnessing a lot of big fights going down. UFC 292 will be headlined by Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, who will throw down for the 135lb strap.

Now, UFC Paris is also set to host a bantamweight bout. Taylor Lapilus will be making his UFC debut, and is coming into the promotion on the back of an 18-3 record. The Frenchman is a well-rounded fighter, with 4 KOs, 6 submissions and 8 decision wins to his name. He has never been finished in professional MMA.

Welcoming him to the UFC octagon will be Muin 'Tajik' Gafurov. The Tajikistan native will be taking part in his second UFC fight. In his debut, he lost via unanimous decision to John Castaneda.

Fans can expect an explosive encounter, as both fighters will be looking to make a statement.

UFC Paris to be headlined by Ciryl Gane vs Sergei Spivac in a heavyweight bout

The main event of UFC Paris will see former title challenger and French striker Ciryl 'Bon Gamin' Gane take on Sergei Spivac. Recently, Tom Aspinall beat Marcin Tybura at UFC London, and said he would like to face the winner of the UFC Paris main event.

Aspinall did so in his post-fight octagon interview, after defeating Tybura, stating:

"I'll tell you exactly what I'm gonna do. I'm going to go to Paris. I'm going to be sat front frow for Ciryl Gane vs Sergei Spivac. I'm going to beat the winner. Then I'm going to beat Jon Jones."

In fact, Aspinall has stated that he will be octagon side in Paris. Gane, who could be a potential opponent, responded with the following tweet:

"Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for. See you in Paris"

