"Bro, don’t crush our dreams" - UFC star hints at "sh**y" news for fighters "excited" to get on PEDs in post-USADA era; fans curious

To say that the news that the USADA era in the UFC will be coming to an end in the near future has rocked the MMA world would be an understatement.

The news largely came out of the blue last night. The anti-doping organization made a rather blunt announcement after proclaiming that Conor McGregor had re-entered the testing pool.

Naturally, the end of the USADA era for the UFC has prompted plenty of speculation, hot takes, and wild claims from both fighters and fans alike.

One such fighter is current welterweight contender Michael Chiesa. ‘Maverick’ took to Twitter earlier today to essentially back up a view taken by a number of UFC personalities; that the end of the partnership doesn’t mean the promotion will stop drug testing altogether.

Unsurprisingly, some of the fan reactions to Chiesa’s post were hilarious, with user @Uranusislosse making a comical quip about seeing a “jacked to the gills Chase Hooper”.

To make matters funnier, lightweight prospect Hooper had also taken to Twitter in his own right to crack a similar joke earlier in the day.

‘The Dream’ posted a photo of his head pasted over a huge bodybuilder, suggesting he’d look that way “in January”.

As of the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the UFC regarding their split with USADA.

UFC and USADA split: What did middleweight champ Sean Strickland say about this?

The news that the UFC’s relationship with drug testing organization USADA will be coming to an end at the end of 2023 sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

As one of the promotion’s most outspoken fighters, it should hardly come as a surprise that middleweight champion Sean Strickland has already spoken out about this.

‘Tarzan’ hit Twitter with a similar thought process to many of his peers – that the end of this era could usher in a new era of PEDs.

Of course, as with most things Strickland claims on his social media pages, it’s probably worth taking with a pinch of salt.

Interestingly, just hours later, ‘Tarzan’ also took a veiled shot at Conor McGregor regarding the Irishman’s alleged PED use, too.