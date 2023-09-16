"Brother, you're 50 lbs" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov's "no big deal" reaction to Henry Cejudo's kicks had fans in splits

Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former bantamweight king Henry Cejudo once shared the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz. As a result, they met on several occasions.

One incident saw the pair face off in an Eagle FC cage with Cejudo explaining how he will take on Nurmagomedov with his leg kicks. 'The Eagle' was unmoved and shrugged off the challenge.

Check out the interaction between Nurmagomedov and Cejudo below:

Fans found the exchange hilarious and reacted to it in the replies of a YouTube short. They likened 'Triple C' to Nurmagomedov's Russian compatriot Hasbulla and joked about his size.

"Khabib probably thinks Henry and Hasbulla are the same species."

"He's looking at him like he's about as much of a threat as Hasbulla"

""Brother, you're 50 lbs.""

One fan questioned Henry Cejudo not resorting to his best skill, wrestling.

""Bruh you're an Olympic champion wrestler why are you trying to kick people" Khabib probably"

Other fans pointed out Khabib Nurmagomedov's resilience to leg kicks and referenced the hard kicks he absorbed with ease from two of the toughest strikers in the lightweight division, Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje.

"Khabib ate kicks from Justin and Edson. Probably the most fierce kickers in lightweight history."

"Khabib walked through Justin’s offense and strangled him. And Justin hits people like he’s trying to kill then"

Check out more of the fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans' comments on Nurmagomedov and Cejudo's interaction

Coach Javier Mendez advises Michael Chandler to follow Khabib Nurmagomedov's playbook against Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime coach Javier Mendez believes Michael Chandler should try to emulate his former charge in a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

In a recent interview with Lord Ping, Mendez spoke about fighting styles and suggested a tweak to Chandler's 'guns blazing' style. He advised him to apply constant pressure against 'The Notorious' in favor of a powerful bombardment of punches.

Mendez said:

“Chandler brings war every time, but I don’t think this is the right type of fight for him. He needs to come in Khabib style, that’s the way to go with Conor. Basically, shoot [for takedown], shoot, shoot, punch. Never let him settle. Always let him know you’re going to take him down so he doesn’t settle, so he doesn’t get comfortable on his feet.” [h/t Lord Ping]

The approach brought success to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his blockbuster clash against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.