‘Buchecha’ admits being a spectator at IBJJF worlds was a surreal experience

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida admitted to having a surreal experience being at the IBJJF worlds as a spectator rather than a competitor.

As a former 17x Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, watching the younger generation continue evolving the sport after his retirement has been a rewarding experience for Almeida to say the least.

Becoming the seer and not the doer has given 'Buchecha' a fresh new perspective on the importance of having fans during matches, especially at the 2023 IBJJF worlds.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan this week, the Brazilian explained:

“Yeah, I know for sure. It was a really different feeling to be there just watching this time. It was good because now I have the feeling that all my friends used to have for me because they're cheering and yelling and fighting with me.”

Not many athletes can match what Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has done for the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He’s a multiple-time record holder in BJJ under the Gi and No-Gi categories, and even a 2019 Guinness World Record holder for the most gold medals in a single sport.

Now, 'Buchecha' has raised the bar once more by leaving jiu-jitsu behind and joining the MMA ranks in ONE Championship. Taking the leap towards mastering another discipline has been one of the best moves career-wise for him.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the Brazilian heavyweight is ready for his next power move within the rankings. It’s very possible that after his fight against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13, he could climb to the No.1 or No. 2 spot in the 265-pound division. This means he will be in a good position to fight for a world title soon.

