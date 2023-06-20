‘Buchecha’ offers candid response to ‘Reug Reug’ fight getting postponed several times

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is excited for the opportunity to finally fight heavyweight knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane, but frankly, he doesn’t care who ONE Championship puts in front of him.

Almeida was previously scheduled to scrap with ‘Reug Reug’ on multiple occasions, but constant injuries on the side of the Senegalese standout seemingly sent the potential scrap into oblivion. Until now. ONE Championship recently revealed that the long-awaited heavyweight showdown will finally happen at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 when the promotion returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ understands why the promotion is insistent on making the bout happen, but he’s more than happy to put his skills on display for anyone that dares to step in front of him.

“It was supposed to happen before, but it didn't. He got hurt, he got injured like twice, and we have to postpone. But the organization will always want to do this, the Senegalese wrestling against Brazilian jiujitsu. So for me, it's cool, but like to be honest, I'm trying to fight either Reug-Reug or anyone there.”

‘Buchecha’ is a perfect 4-0 in his mixed martial arts career, scoring four-straight first-round finishes in the span of 11 months. Given his busy schedule right out of the gate, Almeida has taken his time getting back inside the Circle. By the time he steps into the Mecca of Muay Thai on August 4, it will be nearly a year since his last appearance.

‘Reug Reug,’ on the other hand, has remained active, adding two more wins to his resume in September and December of last year. Currently, the Black Panther Sports product has scored four wins under the ONE Championship banner, three coming by way of knockout. If he can put away the 17-time IBJJF world champion, ‘Reug Reug’ will likely find himself in pole position for a ONE heavyweight world title opportunity.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

