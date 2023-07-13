‘Buchecha’ says MMA grapplers should get their ‘hands on point’: “This will help you out” 

As snug as he is to rely on his grappling game, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida knows he cannot be too dependent on his craft when it comes to mixed martial arts.

The heavyweight athlete, who returns against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4, has been focused on improving his artillery in the stand-up department as he prepares for bigger and tougher assignments on the global stage.

In a recent interview with JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ stressed the importance of striking, reminding the host that a fighter needs to engage in a stand-up exchange before getting a match on the canvas in MMA.

The 17-time BJJ world champion said:

“Of course, you need to get your hands on point because this will help you out before you go to the ground.”

Although he wants to be a more reputable athlete from a striking perspective, the Sao Paulo native feels it's a bigger hazard for him to count on his stand-up weapons as it could work against him versus a far more technical striker.

That is why ‘Buchecha’ has often slugged out his victories on the canvas. He added:

“But if you take the fight to the ground and get the job done, it’s no risk [if you’re a grappler].”

Almeida has amassed a flawless 4-0 slate since his transition to MMA, with all victories coming by way of submission and TKO on the canvas.

He hopes to one-up that when he meets ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE Fight Night 13 next month. The fight will be available to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

