‘Buchecha’ sees Anatoly Malykhin with advantage over Arjan Bhullar

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida isn’t the only one who has been waiting a long time for the huge heavyweight clash at ONE Friday Fights 22.

On June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Arjan Bullar and Anatoly Malykhin will finally meet inside the Circle.

The two heavyweight world champions have been on a collision course, caused by Bhullar’s inactivity as the division's titleholder.

After defeating Brandon Vera to become the champ over two years ago, ‘Singh’ has not stepped back inside the Circle due to several injuries and outside factors.

In his absence, the undefeated Russian powerhouse Malykhin claimed the interim title to set up a huge title unification fight that is finally here.

As one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division who has been working hard to ensure that his overall MMA game can compete with the very best in the world, Almeida has got a close eye on this one.

Preparing to face ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE Fight Night 13 to solidify his place as the next in line for a shot at the title, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the upcoming fight between Bhullar and Malykhin in an interview with The MMA Superfan.

Anatoly Malykhin has been the far more active fighter of the two and Almeida believes that this could give him a crucial edge in the fight:

“And as I said, because of the advantage of the time, I think Anatoly has the advantage."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via YouTube.

